Spotted: Liam and Stella McDermott's Stamp of Approval
Liam Aaron, 4, and Stella Doreen McDermott, 3, pose for parents Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott while running errands Saturday in Malibu, Calif.
Advertisement
Thumbs up! Liam Aaron, 4, and Stella Doreen McDermott, 3, take a moment to pose for parents Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott while running errands Saturday in Malibu, Calif. The couple expect their third child together, a delivery surprise, in October.
|
RELATED: Family Photo: The Spelling-McDermotts Have a Scary Séance
Following
|