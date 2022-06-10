Tori Spelling's Daughter Graduates Despite Teachers Thinking She Wouldn't: 'Proved Them Wrong'

Tori Spelling attends 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2021 Presented By Capital One at The Forum on December 03, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage); https://www.instagram.com/p/Cek0RnIOP5J/ torispelling Verified Stella McDermott GRADUATES!! - My girl graduated from middle school today. Bittersweet. So proud of how hard she fought to graduate amongst bullying, COVID, adversity, migraines, severe anxiety, and sadly teachers and counselors who didn’t believe she could do it all in time to graduate…she proved them all wrong! So beyond proud but I still look up at that stage and see my tiny little buggy running around. You have such drive and such a kind spirit! You can do absolutely anything you want to do!love you @stella_mcdermott08 with all my heart and soul bff. #donnamartingraduates #likemotherlikedaughter Edited · 5h

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage; torispelling/Instagram