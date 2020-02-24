Tori Spelling Opens Up About Daughter Stella, 11, and Son Liam, 12, Enduring 'So Much Bullying'

Tori Spelling is speaking out about the extent of her two oldest children’s experiences with bullying.

On Saturday, the BH90210 star shared an adorable throwback photo of daughter Stella Doreen, 11, and son Liam Aaron, 13 next month, playing together seemingly without a care in the world. During the time the photo was taken, Liam was 2 years old and Stella was 1.

Spelling, 46, began her caption by acknowledging that the siblings “have been thru so much bullying” that she felt she could “no longer not share and express ourselves.”

“Between her last year at her elementary school or the 1st year at her middle school this human has endured enough bullying for a lifetime,” the actress wrote of her older daughter. “Her old school in Encino, we were told she is acting like ‘patient zero’ and ‘she’s playing the victim’ & ‘we are talking to the parents of that said bully’ and ‘he is trying to change.’ He never did! Never any consequences for his actions towards my daughter and other kids.”

Spelling went on to note that the bully’s parents are on the school board, implying that their son may have received special treatment because “they give a lot of money to this school” while she and husband Dean McDermott “aren’t able [to]. So they won.”

The couple moved Stella to another school, but that didn’t change matters, according to Spelling.

“This time, my daughter was bullied so bad (including comments about her weight and sexual things he said that my daughter didn’t even know about),” she wrote. “This school did the right thing and expelled the boy but the damage had been done.”

Spelling shared a heartbreaking note about the toll the bullying has taken on Stella, revealing that “she now associates her education with boys that have been so horrific to her.”

“She wanted to empower others girls and be a business leader,” the star continued. “She now has panic attacks and doesn’t want to return to school. This girl, 2 years ago told me she wanted to be President or work to empower women daily.”

As for her “feisty, funny” son Liam, Spelling wrote that ahead of his graduation from the Encino school, the principal told her and McDermott, 53, that their son was “unmotivated” and “lazy.”

“Poor guy thought from way he was treated by her that he was ‘stupid,” she continued. “Beyond not the case. He is a hilarious, smart, outgoing, and a creative kind guy!”

“Then, he started his new middle school. Same school as Stella. He was bullied to the point that he developed severe emotional based headaches and stomach aches,” Spelling added. “This school (who did help with Stella’s situation) did not help with Liam’s. He continued to be bullied so bad we had to leave.”

“Was hesitant to post this bc as celebs we are sometimes judged for having problems others have 😢#worriedmomma,” she concluded.

Spelling and McDermott also share daughter Hattie Margaret, 8, plus sons Beau Dean, 3 next month, and Finn Davey, 7 — and this isn’t the first time they’ve spoken out about their kids being targeted by bullies.

McDermott spoke out in January of last year, saying he was “horrified and disgusted” after commenters wrote on a photo Spelling posted of the family that their kids are “fat” and look “terrible.”

“Liam picked it up, and that’s when I really went ballistic, because it’s like, you know, it’s gonna happen,” the actor said later on his Daddy Issues podcast that summer. “He said, ‘Dad, am I obese?’ I said, ‘Look buddy — there’s some sick people in the world … and they need to do stuff like this. They need to say bad things about people.’ “

” ‘Think about it, son: You have a busy life,’ ” he said. ” ‘You have school, you got sports; do you think you have time to go on Instagram, scroll through the people that you’re following and make a negative comment about somebody?’ I said, ‘No, you don’t. You don’t, and if you did, you’d fill your time with something else. So think about how sick these people are that they have to do that.’ “