Stella McDermott's Tea Party Birthday Bash

To celebrate their eldest daughter's special day, Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott hosted a pretty-in-pink (and purple!) backyard birthday party at their Calif. home.

Happy fourth birthday, Stella Doreen McDermott!

Centered around a tea party theme, Spelling furnished the space with her own invenTORI décor and added decorations featuring splashes of bright pink and purple with pops of yellow.

Guests noshed on cookie cutter tea sandwiches — made by The Gourmet Dad McDermott! — edible glitter cake pops, fairy wand fruit skewers, and pink lemonade.



They also played princess party games and, at Stella’s request, spent time crafting.

Keeping up with family tradition, Stella’s whimsical cake was designed by Hansen’s Cakes, the same bakery that has been creating delicious masterpieces for Spelling since her first birthday.

As for siblings Liam Aaron, 5, and Hattie Margaret, 8 months, they stuck to their sister’s theme with a seersucker suit complete with a silk tie and a canary yellow and pink dress.

And, according to Spelling, the end result was exactly her growing girl’s cup of tea!

Check out more fun photos from the big day at ToriSpelling.com.