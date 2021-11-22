Tori Spelling and Son Liam, 14, Wear Matching Balenciaga Sweaters in Sweet Photo: 'Love You'

Tori Spelling and her oldest son are showing off their style!

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 48, posted a cute photo to Instagram with her 14-year-old son Liam Aaron on Sunday featuring the pair wearing matching Balenciaga sweaters.

In the snap, the mom of five — who shares Liam, Stella Doreen, 13, Hattie Margaret, 10, Finn Davey, 9, and Beau Dean, 4, with Dean McDermott — sports a hot pink variation of the sweater while her son wears a peach-colored version of the designer item.

"Triwning[sic] with my oldest … - love you @liammcdermott2007," the reality star writes.

Last month, the actress chatted with PEOPLE about navigating life with five kids, sharing it "takes a village" to balance life as a working mom.

"A lot of times, I find myself trying to do everything myself," she admitted. "I'm still a work in progress."

However, the star said she has a "great friend group that I definitely can call and be like, 'Hey, can you help me? I need support.' And I think that's always important, too."

"It's really hard for me because I definitely grew up in a family where we had a lot of support around. I grew up with a nanny full-time, so I was always that girl that was like, 'When I have kids, I'm going to do it all myself,' " she recalled. "So I still do it all, but I'm still working on that. It's okay to ask for help."

Spelling also spoke about the idea of "mom guilt," sharing that as parents, "we put so much pressure and guilt ourselves that I think expectations are too hard."