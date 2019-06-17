Tori Spelling Celebrates Son Liam's Graduation from Elementary School: 'So Proud of His Journey'

Liam Aaron is headed to middle school!

Tori Spelling‘s oldest child, 12, recently graduated the sixth grade with flying colors, posing with his mom, dad Dean McDermott and three of his four younger siblings — Finn Davey, 6½, Hattie Margaret, 7½, and Stella Doreen, 11 — for a few celebratory photo ops. (Not pictured was the littlest McDermott: Beau Dean, 2.)

In the snapshots, shared to Spelling’s Instagram account on Saturday, Liam looks proud as he holds up his diploma, wearing a gray blazer with matching pants, a fruit-patterned shirt underneath and a big smile.

“One of the proudest days of my life as a mom this past week … graduation!” the Beverly Hills, 90210 star, 46, began her touching caption. “My first baby @liamaaronmcdermott2724 graduated from elementary school. He said goodbye to 6th grade and his school. His speech blew everyone away.”

“He started at this school as a tiny little blonde babe and has grown into a kind, clever, smart, resilient, driven, funny, and amazing young man,” Spelling continued. “So proud of his journey and can’t wait to watch him as he continues to blossom and move thru the next chapter of his life. I love you so much monkey and you make me proud every day with the unbelievable human that you are!”

Image zoom From L to R: Stella, Liam, Hattie and Finn McDermott

Spelling is all about celebrating her family, historically throwing her kids over-the-top parties to celebrate their birthdays with themes like unicorns, arcades, Rapunzel, Star Wars and more.

But even seasoned moms of five have their “oops” moments. Last year, Spelling admitted she “blew it” on daughter Hattie’s seventh birthday, forgetting one important item for her middle child’s big day.

Image zoom Tori Spelling/Instagram

“I’ve been working constantly and blew it and have no cake for Hattie’s bday today,” Spelling admitted on her Instagram Story. “Does anyone know anyone in the San Fernando Valley that could help me and make one?”

She tacked on the hashtag, “#TheMiddleChild” alongside her “mom plea,” plus a sad winking face.

Image zoom Tori Spelling and family

Earlier this month, McDermott, 52, launched Daddy Issues, a humorous new podcast, alongside comedian pals Adam Hunter and Nicky Paris.

“We talk about anything and everything,” McDermott — whose topics include parenthood, sex, infidelity and social media — told PEOPLE. “We have some laughs and entertain people for an hour.”

“It gets really deep,” added Hunter. “Jay Mohr talks about his battle with depression. Celebrities come in and talk about what they’re dealing with. All the walls are down.”