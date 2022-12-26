Tori Spelling Shares Video Decorating Tree with Friend: 'Still Very Much in the Christmas Spirit'

Tori Spelling wants the Christmas holiday to go on a little longer.

The Love at First Lie host, 49, was in her DIY element, sharing a video of herself and her friend Jeanna Crawford putting up Christmas decorations around a living room. Although she didn't share any Christmas photos of her children — Beau, 5, Finn, 10, Hattie, 11, Stella, 14 and Liam, 15 — she did give some insight into how their holiday went.

"Hope everyone had a very Merry Christmas," Spelling captioned the post. "Still very much in the Christmas spirit today. This morning, Beau said, 'Mom, a Christmas miracle happened! The elves moved, and it's the day after Christmas. They always stop at Christmas!'"

"🎄♥️I think with all the sickness we've had in the family in the last month, we all wanted to keep Christmas going a little longer. Clearly, our elves did too. Makes our family happy." she added.

A few days ago, Spelling shared some behind-the-scenes photos with Crawford as they transformed the room. She also shared some close-up snaps of the decorations, including an extravagant red, green and silver garland over the fireplace, and a cute picture of a white chihuahua in a red and white striped Christmas sweater.

"Thx to my Christmas bestie @jeannaloveschristmas who created this OMG tree and mantle. It's the perfect mix and homage to a vintage Christmas but new and modern," she captioned the Instagram post.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Life can be chaotic with five kids, but Spelling told PEOPLE in September that she's excited to see how her children are "evolving every day."

"They're constantly changing, they're learning. They're not stagnant and I feel like as adults sometimes we get to that place," Spelling said.

"We get boxed in by other people, and the boxes we put ourselves in. Kids don't do that. They'll be like 'hey today I love this' and next week, they'll say 'I'm into something else,' " she continued. "They try new things and explore, so I try to look at things through their eyes."

"I'm there for them a hundred percent but I'm learning from them too which is a really cool experience that I don't think you ever really know is gonna happen before you have kids," she added.

Spelling shares her five kids with husband Dean McDermott, 55, who is also dad to son Jack Montgomery, 24.

tori spelling/instagram

Last month, the actress and TV personality, 49, shared her holiday card that includes her husband Dean McDermott, 56, and all of their children.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It's my favorite time of year!" Spelling wrote in the caption. "And this year is extra special. We're ALL together! ❤️."