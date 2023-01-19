Tori Spelling Shares Update on Daughter Stella's Health After 'Really Scary' Hospital Visit

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's 15-year-old daughter is learning more about her migraine condition after two scary episodes, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum reveals

Published on January 19, 2023 05:44 PM
tori spelling, stella mcdermott
Photo: Tori Spelling/Instagram; David Livingston/FilmMagic

Tori Spelling went through a tough time as a mom with her teenage daughter's recent hospitalization.

Appearing on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live Thursday, the Love at First Lie host shared an update on her oldest daughter, 14-year-old Stella, who was briefly hospitalized last week, noting that she is "not great."

"She went to the ER, now twice, and was diagnosed with a hemiplegic migraine," Spelling explained, adding she wasn't aware of the condition before it impacted her daughter. "One side of you goes numb, it almost kind of mimics what a stroke would be."

Spelling, 49, said that in her daughter's case, "Her left arm went completely numb, she couldn't lift it. Then half of her throat, then her mouth — so it looked like she had had a stroke."

"We rushed her to the ER, and by the time we got there, she was starting to [get feeling back], like she was coming back, but it was really scary," she shared of their two hospital trips.

"I thought, 'She's 14, how does a 14-year-old have a stroke?'"

Explaining that the migraine is genetic, Spelling revealed it runs in husband Dean McDermott's family.

Now that Stella's feeling better, they're following up to learn more about the condition. "They were able to break it each time, but she's going to see a neurologist at Children's Hospital L.A."

Tori Spelling Says the 'Hits Keep Coming' After Sharing Picture of Daughter Stella, 14, in the Hospital
Tori Spelling/instagram

In addition to Stella, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shares daughter Hattie, 11, and sons Beau, 5, Finn, 10, and Liam, 15, with husband McDermott, 55.

Spelling also experienced her own health scare just before the holidays, posting an update on her Instagram Story that she had been hospitalized after experiencing "crazy dizziness," and having a "hard time breathing."

"Here I am in [the] hospital since late last night," she shared in an Instagram Story along with a selfie taken from a hospital bed, per US Weekly. "To all of you who gaslit me when you were told I [was] too sick to work, well, here I am."

"How about next time [you] take someone at face value and show kindness instead of doubtfulness," Spelling continued, seemingly responding to critics. "Remember, for people like me, NOT working is a nightmare. I'm a hustler and a workaholic. I always choose work."

