Tori Spelling Shares Rare Family Photo with Dean McDermott and Kids: 'Another Wonderful Easter'

The snapshot was from their holiday weekend at California's Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

Published on April 10, 2023 10:12 PM
Photo: tori spelling/Instagram

Tori Spelling celebrated Easter weekend on a family vacation!

The 9021OMG podcast host, 49, proudly posed alongside her husband, Dean McDermott, and the couple's five children for a group photo at the Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa in Palm Springs, Calif. on Sunday.

Spelling and McDermott, 56, shared a photo alongside daughters Stella Doreen, 14, Hattie Margaret, 11; and sons Liam Aaron, 16, Finn Davey, 10, and Beau Dean, 6, on their respective Instagram accounts in honor of the holiday weekend.

"Happy Easter xo. Desert 🌴 is magical for all," expressed Spelling in a caption on the sweet family pic on her Instagram grid while sharing it on her Instagram Story.

tori spelling/Instagram

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum was dressed for the sunny weather in the photo with black shorts, an oversized bright green blouse, and platform boots. Stella also opted for higher pumps, wearing a pair of blue platform strappy sandals and a pastel floral dress.

Spelling's Easter pics also highlighted pictures of Beau enjoying an easter egg hunt and posing with Easter bunnies while dressed in onesie pajamas.

tori spelling/Instagram

McDermott, who's also a father to Jack, 24, with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace, shared the same family group picture on Instagram, detailing in the caption that it was "another wonderful Easter under our belts."

"The kids are getting so big and fashionable!!! I need to step up my game. Hope you all had a great Easter," he added, tagging the resort.

In January, the couple also showcased a glimpse of their travels while posing in front of a Christmas tree at the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort in San Diego. The family was also joined by Eustace's 17-year-old daughter, Lola Eustace, who has been living with the McDermotts in recent weeks.

Later that month, Spelling shared photos of the couple's decadent feast at Ember and Rye at the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort in Carlsbad, Calif.

"A messy table is a sign of the aftermath of a brilliant family feast," she noted, "Quite literally one of the most amazing all-around foodie family meals we've ever had."

