Tori Spelling Shares 'Aftermath of a Brilliant Family Feast' with Dean McDermott and Kids

Tori Spelling gathered up her gang for a decadent feast at Ember and Rye in Carlsbad, California.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum posted a gallery of images from the family dinner at Richard Blais' acclaimed Park Hyatt Aviara Resort eatery to her Instagram Story on Monday. She included a tabletop photo with Lola, 17, Beau, 5, husband Dean McDermott, Finn, 10, Hattie, 11, Stella, 14 and Liam, 15.

She then launched into food photos of croissants, seafood, steak, and dessert, plus a video of a three-level food experience.

Beau McDermott. Tori Spelling/Instagram

The tasty trip prompted a thumbs-up from Beau. Spelling, meanwhile, capped off the series with an image of her relaxing on the floor of the restaurant, wearing a black Misfits T-shirt and leather pants, her hair strewn out.

"A messy table is a sign of the aftermath of a brilliant family feast ❤️ @emberandryesd," she wrote, adding, "Quite literally one of the most amazing all-around foodie family meals we've ever had."

She gave props to the celebrity chef, telling the Top Chef winner, "@richardblais OMG your menu is the kind you read, your mouth waters, and you can't decide what to order because everything sounds unbelievable. Difference is the food at #emberandrye is even beyond how it sounds on the menu."

Tori Spelling/Instagram

Her high praise continued. "This meal turned even our super picky eaters around! The service was so kind and patient with our large brood. Special shout out to Jeremiah!"

This food even worked some magic in getting the kids to stop thinking about their screens.

"Because of the unique flavor combos, it prompted really great family conversations, which we love when food is so thought- and taste-provoking that our kiddos don't even miss their devices. Can't wait to return @emberandryesd @parkhyattaviara #familyfeast #foodies"

Blais, 50, responded in kind, saying, "Love this! Thank you for spending time with us 🙏🏼"

Tori Spelling. Tori Spelling/Instagram

Last month, the actress revealed that her household has grown.

On Bethenny Frankel's ReWives podcast, Spelling, 49, said that her home is a "big blended family right now" that includes her five kids whom she shares with her husband, plus her stepson Jack Montgomery McDermott and his ex-wife's daughter Lola Eustace.

While she didn't explain the reason behind the new living arrangement, she referred to her blended family as "the more, the merrier."

News of the Dean, 56, and Spelling's extended family living together under one roof comes shortly after Mary Jo's son Jack, 24, called out the Canadian actress, 60, in a lengthy Instagram for spreading "information about my dad, stepmom and my siblings" on the former couple's podcast Ex's & Uh-Ohs.

"Since my parents' divorce in 2006, I have rarely spoken out as I preferred to stay out of it," he wrote at the start of his post.

Jack referred to dad Dean's decision to leave the podcast due to negative comments and issues with the show's producer, but added that Mary Jo was causing a strain on the relationship between their blended family.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"For 17 years, my father has atoned for mistakes he's made in the past. He has grown so much as a person. Up until a week ago, our two families were living in harmony. With this podcast, it has driven a wedge between our two families and created a divide I am not capable of mending. Sadly, I'm not sure it can be," he continued.