Tori Spelling Shares Photos of Son Beau as a Ninja After Halloween Outing with the 'Older Kids'

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shares five children — Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 5 — with husband Dean McDermott

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Shafiq Najib
Full Rights
Shafiq Najib

Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.

Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 31, 2022 11:51 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkUalTrJMVV/ torispelling Verified Halloween Horror Nights ‘22… a family affair. Thx @unistudios for the best night. Getting to share this experience and Halloween tradition with my older kids was so fun 🎃. @horrornights #universalHHN 1d
Photo: tori spelling/Instagram

Tori Spelling had some Halloween fun with her family!

In celebration of the spooky season, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum posted a series of pictures and videos on Saturday from her trip to Universal Studios Hollywood with her husband, Dean McDermott, and two of their teenage children Liam, 15, and Stella, 14 as well as McDermott's son Jack, 24, from his previous marriage to Mary Jo Eustace.

"Halloween Horror Nights '22… a family affair," she wrote in the caption. "Thx @unistudios for the best night. Getting to share this experience and Halloween tradition with my older kids was so fun 🎃. @horrornights #universalHHN."

The post featured clips of the family's experience during Halloween Horror Nights at the theme park as well as a selfie of the actress with Liam, Stella and Jack. Spelling, 49, also included a group photo of the family posing together during the outing.

The Love at First Lie host also celebrated Halloween on Monday by sharing cute photos of her son Beau, 5, wearing a ninja costume.

In one photo, Spelling took a selfie with Beau sleeping behind her. "Now my little ninja naps before the madness begins this eve 🎃," she wrote over the image.

The actress also shared a clip of Stella sitting in a golf cart fully adorned with Halloween decorations, writing, "We ready!"

tori spelling/Instagram
tori spelling/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Spelling recently revealed that Stella has become a fan of the sitcom that made her mom famous, rewatching episodes with her for the 9021OMG podcast that Spelling hosts with former costar Jennie Garth.

"She rewatches every episode with me," Spelling said earlier this month. "She's a self-proclaimed Donna Martin with a hint of Kelly Taylor. And she's definitely Team Brandon [played by Jason Priestley]. She thinks he's adorable and loves his eyes!"

In addition to Liam, Stella, Hattie, and Beau, Spelling, and McDermott, 55, are also parents to son Finn, 10.

On an episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, Spelling expressed that the parenting experience is even more challenging as the kids get older.

tori spelling/Instagram
tori spelling/Instagram

"I have two teenagers now and I'm gonna tell everyone out there: If you don't have teenagers yet, oh, just wait," Spelling explained. "Just when we thought the toddler phase was hard — the teen years, the angst!"

She admitted that "it gets rough" having kids enter their adolescence, and noted that "it's interesting what the five-year-old goes through, compared to" her older children.

RELATED VIDEO: Tori Spelling Opens Up About Daughter Stella's 'Painful' Bullying Experience and Panic Attacks

Speaking with PEOPLE last month, Spelling discussed the different "parenting strategies" she shares with McDermott.

"I'm kind of the feelings mom and he's more procedural," she explained. "He's really great at timing and planning. I'm not good with that. You need both of those to make it work. You really do need that to be a complete human. You need both worlds."

Related Articles
tori spelling, stella mcdermott
Tori Spelling Says Daughter Stella, 14, Is a '90210' Fan: 'She's a Self-Proclaimed Donna Martin!'
Tori Spelling Calls Parenting Teenagers ‘Rough’: ‘The Angst’
Tori Spelling Discusses 'Angst' of Raising Teenagers: 'It Gets Rough'
Tori Spelling Throws 'Adorably Spooky' Halloween and Gaming-Themed Birthday Party for Daughter Hattie
Tori Spelling Throws 'Adorably Spooky' Halloween-Themed 11th Birthday Party for Daughter Hattie
Tori Spelling Shares Son Finn's Sweet Presentation on Plums, with Help from Sister Stella: 'We Served'
Tori Spelling's Daughter Stella Helps Brother Finn with School Project — See the Sweet Photos!
Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott
All About Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's 5 Kids
Tori Spelling's Kids Look All Grown Up As They Enjoy Pumpkin Picking and Carving Together
Tori Spelling's Kids Look All Grown Up as They Visit the Pumpkin Patch
James Van Der Beek, celeb kids at the pumpkin patch
See the Celebrity Kids Who've Journeyed to the Pumpkin Patch This Fall
Tori Spelling attends Illumination and Universal Pictures' "Minions: The Rise of Gru" Los Angeles premiere on June 25, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage; https://www.instagram.com/p/CjivNu0vuCT/ torispelling Verified This beautiful baby girl is all grown up now… - Hattie Cat is 11 today! My magical middle child has always been a sassy independent force to be reckoned with! She has the voice of an Angel and the artist touch. Anything she chooses to paint or DIY is incredible and unique. She’s hilarious… SNL watch out. And, has a heart of gold. So proud of her and it’s such an honor to watch her rule her world! I love being your mama my goddess! Follow her to give her some bday shout outs… @hattie_mid xo
Tori Spelling Celebrates 'Creative' Daughter Hattie as She Turns 11: 'SNL Watch Out'
Tori Spelling Candy Spelling
Tori Spelling Says She's 'Really Happy' in Relationship with Mom Candy: 'We Text Every Single Day'
Hayley Hubbard family Halloween
See the Celebrity Kid Halloween Costumes of 2022
Tori Spelling son Finn birthday
Tori Spelling Celebrates Son Finn's 10th Birthday: 'It's Double Digits for This Guy'
Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott were spotted out in Calabasas
Tori Spelling and Husband Dean McDermott Spotted Together in Calabasas as They Enjoy Rare Outing
Tori Spelling Celebrates Easter With her Family
Tori Spelling Reveals Why 'Co-Parenting' Works with Dean McDermott: 'You Need Both Worlds'
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 07: Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott arrive at the FOX Summer TCA 2019 All-Star Party at Fox Studios on August 7, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)
Dean McDermott Calls Tori Spelling 'So Cute' in 'Troop Beverly Hills' During Family Movie Night
Joanna Gaines Shares Sweet Photo of Chip Gaines and Son Crew Playing Frogger Together
Joanna Gaines Shares Photo of Chip Gaines and Son Crew Playing Frogger: 'Doesn't Get Much Better'
Tori Spelling on coparenting and migraines courtesy tori spelling
Tori Spelling Reveals One of Her Kids Faced Bullying on First Day of School: 'I'm Here for Them'