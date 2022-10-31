Tori Spelling Shares Photos of Son Beau as a Ninja After Halloween Outing with the 'Older Kids'

Tori Spelling had some Halloween fun with her family!

In celebration of the spooky season, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum posted a series of pictures and videos on Saturday from her trip to Universal Studios Hollywood with her husband, Dean McDermott, and two of their teenage children — Liam, 15, and Stella, 14 — as well as McDermott's son Jack, 24, from his previous marriage to Mary Jo Eustace.

"Halloween Horror Nights '22… a family affair," she wrote in the caption. "Thx @unistudios for the best night. Getting to share this experience and Halloween tradition with my older kids was so fun 🎃. @horrornights #universalHHN."

The post featured clips of the family's experience during Halloween Horror Nights at the theme park as well as a selfie of the actress with Liam, Stella and Jack. Spelling, 49, also included a group photo of the family posing together during the outing.

The Love at First Lie host also celebrated Halloween on Monday by sharing cute photos of her son Beau, 5, wearing a ninja costume.

In one photo, Spelling took a selfie with Beau sleeping behind her. "Now my little ninja naps before the madness begins this eve 🎃," she wrote over the image.

The actress also shared a clip of Stella sitting in a golf cart fully adorned with Halloween decorations, writing, "We ready!"

tori spelling/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Spelling recently revealed that Stella has become a fan of the sitcom that made her mom famous, rewatching episodes with her for the 9021OMG podcast that Spelling hosts with former costar Jennie Garth.

"She rewatches every episode with me," Spelling said earlier this month. "She's a self-proclaimed Donna Martin with a hint of Kelly Taylor. And she's definitely Team Brandon [played by Jason Priestley]. She thinks he's adorable and loves his eyes!"

In addition to Liam, Stella, Hattie, and Beau, Spelling, and McDermott, 55, are also parents to son Finn, 10.

On an episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, Spelling expressed that the parenting experience is even more challenging as the kids get older.

tori spelling/Instagram

"I have two teenagers now and I'm gonna tell everyone out there: If you don't have teenagers yet, oh, just wait," Spelling explained. "Just when we thought the toddler phase was hard — the teen years, the angst!"

She admitted that "it gets rough" having kids enter their adolescence, and noted that "it's interesting what the five-year-old goes through, compared to" her older children.

RELATED VIDEO: Tori Spelling Opens Up About Daughter Stella's 'Painful' Bullying Experience and Panic Attacks

Speaking with PEOPLE last month, Spelling discussed the different "parenting strategies" she shares with McDermott.

"I'm kind of the feelings mom and he's more procedural," she explained. "He's really great at timing and planning. I'm not good with that. You need both of those to make it work. You really do need that to be a complete human. You need both worlds."