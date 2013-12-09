Tori Spelling: Why I'm Overprotective of Finn

"[Husband] Dean [McDermott] says I'm actually more protective of Finn than I was of the other three," she says

Image zoom



Tiffany Rose/WireImage

Considering Finn Davey is her fourth child, you would think Tori Spelling might relax a bit and not worry so much about his safety and well-being.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

But in fact, it’s the opposite — perhaps because his health was never a given.

“[My husband] Dean [McDermott] says I’m actually more protective of Finn than I was of the other three,” Spelling, 40, told PEOPLE during the 3rd Annual Santa’s Secret Workshop, which benefited L.A. family housing, in West Hollywood on Saturday.

“Because of what Finn and I went through medically — it was a rough pregnancy — I may not consciously know it, but at home I’m usually behind him going, ‘Wha! Wha! Wha!’ And Dean is like, ‘Please stop gasping!’ ”

But whatever the psychological effects of that pregnancy — she had placenta previa and underwent emergency surgery after the delivery due to c-section complications — Spelling points out that Finn is also just naturally rambunctious and needs someone watching him extra closely.

“He’s our little bruiser of the family. Liam‘s our ham, but Finn is running and terrorizing everything,” the upcoming Tori & Dean: Cabin Fever star says. “Liam was a super mellow baby and with Finn, if you turn around for one second, his finger is in the socket and he’s pulling the blinds around himself. He is that kid.”

Spelling — who in addition to Finn, 15 months, and Liam, 6½, is also mom to daughters Hattie Margaret, 2, and Stella Doreen, 5½ — adds that her sleep schedule is still crazy thanks to her toddlers.

“It’s really difficult right now,” she says. “The babies are only 10 months apart, and they’re both still waking up at night. We have different sleeping schedules.”

She adds, “It’s really tough, but we love every second of it. Maybe if I’m lucky, one night a week, I get to watch some TV.”

The silver lining? The chaos is keeping her in shape!

“I don’t have time to go to the gym,” she says with a laugh. “I have four kids that are six and under! I literally wake up at 6 a.m. and I don’t stop until they go to bed at night. Then I have a blog to write and businesses to run. I don’t stop, so I think that’s what keeps me in shape.”

— Tim Nudd with reporting by Reagan Alexander