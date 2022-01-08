"Nothing is worse than wanting to care for your little ones but feeling so sick you can barely function yourself," Tori Spelling wrote on Instagram Friday

Tori Spelling Reveals Her Entire Family Has COVID: 'We Are Right in the Thick of It'

Tori Spelling has shared that her entire family tested positive for COVID-19.

The 48-year-old actress — who shares kids Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 4, with husband Dean McDermott — revealed in an Instagram post on Friday that people were "getting frustrated not getting responses" from her, so she decided to explain why.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Our entire family has COVID. Yes, every single member got it. We all have varying degrees of symptoms. I was last to be symptomatic," she wrote in the caption of her post. "We all were praying it was just a bad winter cold. But it wasn't."

"Nothing is worse than wanting to care for your little ones but feeling so sick you can barely function yourself. I feel useless as a parent. Devastated," she added. "A mom is supposed to take care of their kiddos when sick. That's how it works."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The former 90210 star's health update comes amid a surge in COVID cases across the country due to the highly contagious omicron variant. There were 730,658 new cases reported in the United States on Thursday, according to The New York Times.

The mother of five acknowledged how many people are dealing with COVID right now in her post.

Tori Spelling/Instagram Credit: Tori Spelling/Instagram

"But, we are all getting thru this together. I know we aren't alone. So many are going thru this as well. Have gone they [sic] thru this. And, will go thru this," she wrote. "We are right in the thick of it."

Spelling is the latest celebrity to announce that they have tested positive for the coronavirus. James Corden, Seth Meyers and Whoopi Goldberg have all shared their own diagnoses this week.

Spelling's announcement comes after her husband shared that he had pneumonia over the holidays while the actress posted a photo with their kids from Lake Arrowhead Resort and Spa in Southern California.

"I am sick as a dog," McDermott said in an Instagram video from bed. "I am not going to let that dampen my spirits. 2022 is going to be awesome. 2022, we're going to get through."

In December, a source told PEOPLE there is a "great deal of tension" between Spelling and McDermott, though they would "prefer to keep the marriage strong."

"They both enjoy being a family and love their lives with the kids, but there is a great deal of tension between them which continues to make them drift further apart," said the source. "They have gotten to a point where there are no easy fixes."

"Marriages with five children need to have a lot of trust, love and understanding," the source continued. "Without that, little things add up and a big thing could collapse everything."