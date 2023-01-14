Tori Spelling Reveals Daughter Stella, 14, Home from the Hospital; Diagnosed with Hemiplegic Migraine

Late Wednesday, the mother of five posted a snap of Stella in the hospital

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on January 14, 2023 12:47 PM
Tori Spelling. Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Tori Spelling's daughter Stella is "feeling much better," her mom says.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 49, gave an update on her daughter's health to her Instagram Story after sharing a photo of her at the hospital on Wednesday.

"I wanted to thank everyone for all the well-wishes for Stella," Spelling wrote over what appears to be a photo of Stella, 14, on the couch with her dog. Her hospital band can still be seen on her wrist. "She is home and feeling much better."

Spelling also shed some light on what illness sent her elder daughter to the hospital.

Tori Spelling/Instagram

"At the ER, she was diagnosed with a Hemiplegic Migraine," she wrote. "It's a condition that affects one side of the body. Signs of a Hemiplegic Migraine attack are similar to what would be presented in a stroke, that typically includes sudden severe headache on one side of the brain, weakness, and numbness on one half of the body."

"It can be terrifying if you don't know what's happening or about this type of migraine," she continued. "As a migraine sufferer my entire life, I had no idea about this. Grateful to everyone at the ER. They were amazing and took great loving care of her. 🙏❤️"

The Love at First Lie host has had a tough few months dealing with different illnesses in her family. Along with Stella, she shares daughter Hattie, 11, and sons Beau, 5, Finn, 10, and Liam, 15, with husband Dean McDermott, 55.

Last month, she expressed her frustration at the back-to-back illnesses plaguing her son Beau.

RELATED VIDEO: Tori Spelling Shares Photo of Daughter Stella, 14, in the Hospital: 'Hits Just Keep Coming'

"Poor guy was out 3 weeks sick from school. Finally got him well and back in school all last week and boom now sick again!" the frustrated mom wrote next to a photo wearing a backward snap-back hat and Christmas pajamas.

"High fevers, [vomitting], and so stuffy. Parents, are you finding this to be true as well?" she asked her followers. "That our kiddos are just getting sick again as soon as they get back to school? It's like groundhogs day…"

Spelling also experienced her own health scare just before the holidays, posting an update on her Instagram Story that she had been hospitalized after experiencing "crazy dizziness," and having a "hard time breathing."

"Here I am in [the] hospital since late last night," she shared in an Instagram Story along with a selfie taken from a hospital bed, per US Weekly. "To all of you who gaslit me when you were told I [was] too sick to work, well, here I am."

"How about next time [you] take someone at face value and show kindness instead of doubtfulness," Spelling continued, seemingly responding to critics. "Remember, for people like me, NOT working is a nightmare. I'm a hustler and a workaholic. I always choose work."

