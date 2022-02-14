Tori Spelling Praises 13-Year-Old Daughter Stella's Full-Face Valentine's Day Look: 'So Talented'
Tori Spelling is loving her daughter's Valentine's Day look!
On Monday, the actress, 48, showed off daughter Stella's impressive makeup work inspired by the love-filled holiday, sharing some of the 13-year-old's modeling shots to Instagram.
For the striking look, Stella painted the top half of her face bright pink and outlined her eyes with hearts. She also included a pink lip to match her outfit, which featured a babydoll dress and fishnet sleeves.
She tied half of her hair up in pigtails, which she fastened with light and hot pink butterfly clips.
"Happy Valentine's Day 💗💕," the mom of five captioned the post.
Stella also shared photos from her shoot to her Instagram page, on which her mom commented, "So talented! I'm so proud of you baby!!!!! Love you❤️"
This isn't the first time Spelling has praised her daughter's styling skills.
Last month, the actress shared photos of Stella modeling a green cat-eye with glittered wings.
"My gorgeous talented girl @stella_mcdermott08 💚…" Spelling wrote, adding, "She did her own amazing eye makeup and hair. Mom 🙋🏼♀️ was just the photographer 📸 ."
The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum also shares kids Liam, 14, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 4, with Dean McDermott.