Tori Spelling Enjoys 'Oldest Kiddos Playdate' Days After Daughter Stella's Hospitalization

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott stepped out with their teens — Stella, 14, and Liam, 15 — as well as McDermott's son, Jack Montgomery, 24, and his stepsister, Lola Eustace, 17

Published on January 17, 2023 12:13 PM
Tori Spelling Enjoys Cool 'Oldest Kiddos Playdate' at iHeartRadio ALTer EGO with Teens
Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Getty

Tori Spelling enjoyed a special night out with her husband and their teens.

The mom of five, 49, shared photos on Instagram Monday night of her posing on the red carpet at 2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO — which featured performances from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Fall Out Boy, CHVRCHES, Muse and more — with husband Dean McDermott and their older set of kids.

The Love at First Lie host stood between her two oldest kids, with son Liam, 15, to her left and daughter Stella, 14, to her right. Next to Stella is McDermott's oldest, 24-year-old Jack Montgomery. Jack's stepsister, 17-year-old Lola Eustace, joins them, posing between Liam and Dean.

"Oldest kiddos playdate... Amazing 2023 @iheartradio ALTer EGO concert," Spelling captioned photos of the night, commending the "Unbelievable line-up!"

Among the set of photos were short videos from the event and some selfies with Stella and Lola and later, Jack and Stella.

Tori Spelling Enjoys Cool 'Oldest Kiddos Playdate' at iHeartRadio ALTer EGO with Teens
Tori Spelling/instagram

In addition to their teens, Spelling and McDermott also share sons Beau, 5, and Finn, 10, and daughter Hattie, 11.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum first revealed that she welcomed Lola into her home on an episode of Bethenny Frankel's ReWives podcast last month, sharing that her home is a "big blended family right now."

"It's currently the Christmas season, and I have seven kids right now," she explained. "Because we have his ex's [Mary Jo] two kids with us so one from his past marriage, my stepson, and then her daughter living with us."

A representative for Mary Jo Eustace did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

While she didn't explain the reason behind the new living arrangement, she referred to her blended family as "the more, the merrier."

Tori Spelling Enjoys Cool 'Oldest Kiddos Playdate' at iHeartRadio ALTer EGO with Teens
Tori Spelling/instagram

The night out at 2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO comes after a stressful week for the family, during which Stella was briefly hospitalized for what was later determined to be a Hemiplegic Migraine.

Spelling gave an update on her daughter's health on her Instagram Story.

"I wanted to thank everyone for all the well-wishes for Stella," Spelling wrote over what appeared to be a photo of Stella on the couch with her dog. Her hospital band could still be seen on her wrist. "She is home and feeling much better."

"At the ER, she was diagnosed with a Hemiplegic Migraine," Spelling explained. "It's a condition that affects one side of the body. Signs of a Hemiplegic Migraine attack are similar to what would be presented in a stroke, that typically includes sudden severe headache on one side of the brain, weakness, and numbness on one half of the body."

"It can be terrifying if you don't know what's happening or about this type of migraine," she continued. "As a migraine sufferer my entire life, I had no idea about this. Grateful to everyone at the ER. They were amazing and took great loving care of her. 🙏❤️"

