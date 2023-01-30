Tori Spelling Enjoys Night Out with Her Mom and Daughters at 'Mean Girls' : 'We Had the Best Time'

Tori Spelling had a "fetch" night out with her girls!

The Love at First Lie host, 49, brought her mom Candy and two daughters Stella, 14, and Hattie, 11, to see the closing night of Mean Girls at Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Sharing photos from the outing on Instagram, Spelling raved that the group had the "best time" at the show together.

"We had a mommy and daughters and grandma date last night. We saw the closing LA night of @meangirlsbway and we had the BEST time being entertained and just being present with the ones we love," she shared. "The cast was incredible. The show is hilarious and nostalgic. A smile fest from start to finish! #burnbook #meangirlsbroadway."

The outing came nearly a week after the TV personality revealed that she had taken her third trip to the hospital for her kids this month.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shared on Jan. 20 that she had her "3rd child in the hospital in 2 weeks" after a trip to the emergency room with her 15½-year-old son Liam Aaron, who suffered a severe migraine.

"This morning at hospital with our youngest and now tonight at ER with one of our oldest..." she wrote on her Instagram Story, sharing a photo of Liam's hospital wristband. "Poor @liammcdermott2007 viral infection triggered severe migraine and neck pain. He's my stoic one. Never seen him in this much pain in his life."

Tori Spelling/Instagram

She previously shared a similar photo of son Beau Dean, 5½, in the hospital earlier that day. "Our little... he's so brave. He's ok!" Spelling wrote, explaining that her son was having a routine renal scan done, as he was "born with one kidney that doesn't completely empty."

A week prior, Stella was hospitalized for a hemiplegic migraine. "She went to the ER, now twice, and was diagnosed with a hemiplegic migraine," Spelling said on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live, shortly after Stella made her second visit to the hospital.

"One side of you goes numb, it almost kind of mimics what a stroke would be," she explained, noting that migraines are hereditary on husband Dean McDermott's side. "Her left arm went completely numb, she couldn't lift it. Then half of her throat, then her mouth — so it looked like she had had a stroke."