Tori Spelling is responding to Internet trolls who spoke negatively about four of her children.

The actress, 45, clapped back Thursday at critics, who left negative Instagram comments about her sons Liam, 11, and Finn, 6, as well as daughters Stella, 10, and Hattie, 6, after the mother of five shared a photo of them in their back to school outfits.

“They just rolled out of bed and put on what was on the floor,” one user said.

“They’re looking somewhat disheveled and not entirely happy on their first day of school,” another user commented.

“The kids are fat. Fat isn’t healthy,” a commenter wrote, while another said, “Why have you let your gorgeous kids get so unfit?”

Missing from the photo was Spelling and husband Dean McDermott’s fifth child, 18-month-old son Beau.

Spelling took to the comments section to retort the antagonism against her children.

“I am a proud mama bear and I enjoy sharing our family journey with my family, friends, fans and online supportive and loyal community,” she said.

“For all the individuals on here that felt the need to #momshame and #kidshame me and my children I say ‘Shame on you!’ I was raised to believe that if you can’t say anything nice about someone then don’t say anything at all,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum continued.

Spelling concluded, “Lift others up and you in turn lift yourself up #endcyberbullying.”

The star was spotted out with three of her kids — Stella, Hattie and Finn — on July 30 at the Los Angeles premiere of Disney’s Christopher Robin.

Not only does Spelling often share photos of her young children, husband McDermott, 51, also proudly posts pictures as well.

In March, a source previously told PEOPLE that “family is most important to both” Spelling and McDermott.