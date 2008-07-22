Tori Spelling to Chronicle Life As a Mom in New Book

Image zoom

Writing her memoir sTORI Telling was "an amazing cathartic journey," Tori Spelling says; it’s a journey she’s about to take again, for the 35-year-old actress has agreed to pen a follow-up book tentatively called Mommywood. Instead of focusing on her past, Tori’s latest literary effort will focus entirely on the present, as she juggles her life as an actress with her life as ‘mom’ to Liam Aaron, 16 months, and Stella Doreen, 6 weeks. Says Tori,

Being a mom of two beautiful babies, I’m excited to share more stories as I embark on this new chapter of my life.

Tori’s publisher, Simon Spotlight Entertainment, says it hopes to publish Mommywood next April.

Liam and Stella are Tori’s children with husband Dean McDermott.

Source: US; Photo by Flynet.