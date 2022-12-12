Tori Spelling Laments Son Getting Sick Days After Return to School: 'It's Like Groundhog's Day'

Like many moms out there, Tori Spelling is frustrated that her kids keep getting sick.

Sharing a photo of son Beau, 5, on her Instagram Story Sunday night holding up rockstar fingers while wearing a backward snapback hat and Christmas pajamas, the Love at First Lie host, 49, lamented him getting sick after back-to-back illnesses.

"Poor guy was out 3 weeks sick from school. Finally got him well and back in school all last week and boom now sick again!" the frustrated mom wrote.

"High fevers, [vomitting], and so stuffy. Parents, are you finding this to be true as well?" she asked her followers. "That our kiddos are just getting sick again as soon as they get back to school? It's like groundhogs day…"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Tori Spelling/instagram

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum stepped out on Saturday night with her whole family to enjoy an annual holiday tradition, seeing Disney On Ice. Sharing photos from the outing on Instagram Sunday, the mom of five praised the special time with her family.

"Blended is Better… our complete beautiful inside and out blended family," she captioned the photo, going on to celebrate the "amazing family tradition" they've kept going since 24-year-old stepson Jack was 7 years old.

The photo shows Jack standing next to sister Lola Eustace, 17, and dad Dean McDermott. In front of Dean is daughter Hattie, 11, with son Liam, 15, on his other side. In front of Liam are little brothers Beau, and Finn, 10. Tori and daughter Stella, 14, pose chicly to round out the group.

"Look at all these amazing kiddos. Ages 24 to 5," the proud mom beamed.

Tori Spelling/instagram

On a previous episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, Spelling expressed that the parenting experience is even more challenging as the kids get older.

"I have two teenagers now and I'm gonna tell everyone out there: If you don't have teenagers yet, oh, just wait," Spelling explained. "Just when we thought the toddler phase was hard — the teen years, the angst!"

She admitted that "it gets rough" having kids enter their adolescence, and noted that "it's interesting what the 5-year-old goes through, compared to" her older children.