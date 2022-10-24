Tori Spelling's Kids Look All Grown Up as They Visit the Pumpkin Patch

Tori Spelling hit the pumpkin patch with four of her five children this weekend: sons Beau, 5, and Finn, 10, and daughters Hattie, 11, and Stella, 14

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on October 24, 2022 03:12 PM
Photo: Tori Spelling/Instagram

Tori Spelling is enjoying fall with her family.

On Sunday, the mom of five shared photos from her family's day at the pumpkin patch on her Instagram feed and later, enjoying some time carving pumpkins with her boys in videos on her Instagram Story.

In one photo, Spelling poses together with sons Beau, 5, and Finn, 10, and daughters Hattie, 11, and Stella, 14, looking all grown up as they show off a few of their pumpkins. (Absent from the photos is oldest son Liam, 15.)

When it came time for pumpkin carving, Beau and Finn were excited to show off their hard work.

In one video, Spelling asks Beau what Halloween means to him. "Creepy ... and candy," he sweetly replies.

"And dressing up," he adds, showing off his pumpkin carving, which had a classic Jack O'Lantern face.

In another video, Finn first shows off a pumpkin that looks like it's throwing up its own seeds and then shows off a carved mini-pumpkin, which he managed to fit three faces on: "a scary face, a sad face and a happy face."

Life can be chaotic with five kids, but Spelling told PEOPLE last month that she's excited to see how her children are "evolving every day."

"They're constantly changing, they're learning. They're not stagnant and I feel like as adults sometimes we get to that place," Spelling said.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Tori Spelling/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Tori Spelling/Instagram

"We get boxed in by other people, and the boxes we put ourselves in. Kids don't do that. They'll be like 'hey today I love this' and next week, they'll say 'I'm into something else,' " she continued. "They try new things and explore, so I try to look at things through their eyes."

"I'm there for them a hundred percent but I'm learning from them too which is a really cool experience that I don't think you ever really know is gonna happen before you have kids," she added.

