Tori Spelling Spends Halloween Weekend with Her Five Kids — and a Special Spooky Guest!

Tori Spelling and her kids received a spooky visitor this Halloween.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 48, spent Halloween with her five kids, Liam Aaron, 14, Stella Doreen, 13, Hattie Margaret, 10, Finn Davey, 9, and Beau Dean, 4, and the group snapped a family photo with Pennywise the Dancing Clown from the horror film It.

Spelling shared the scary picture on her Instagram Sunday, which featured her and her kids standing next to the clown and his truck.

"We all float 🎈…" she writes, referencing the horror movie. "It was our lucky Halloween 🎃 weekend we just bumped into @mrfloats while parking. Georgie was there too. IT was a spooky good time. We want to play your game #mrfloats 🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈"

On Monday, Spelling, who shares her kids with Dean McDermott, posted additional photos from her get-together with the clown at her home.

In the pictures, Beau and his mom are dressed as Georgie and Pennywise as they pose with the clown.

Beau dressed in the iconic yellow raincoat look while his mom wore a circus dress and clown makeup.