Tori Spelling went all out to celebrate her daughter's 11th birthday.

On Tuesday, the Messyness host, 49, shared a video compilation with scenes from daughter Hattie's Halloween-themed birthday party after the tween turned 11 on Oct. 10.

"Hattie's adorably spooky Halloween Birthday … this is 11 🖤," she captioned the video shared on Instagram, which showed off the mint, purple, pink and black motif for the special event.

The event was decked out with a sweet, spooky vibe and tons of food — from fresh sushi rolls to a cart full of sweet treats including a haunted house cake, pastel pumpkin cookies, Rice Krispie treats topped with ghost icing and more.

There was plenty of fun to be had, with a skeleton piñata that Hattie and brothers Beau, 5, and Liam, 15, enjoyed taking swings at. The siblings also joined in when the VR headsets came out for some gaming before Hattie gathered with her family for photos and cake.

Spelling — who is also mom to son Finn, 10, and daughter Stella, 14 — shared a heartfelt post earlier this month celebrating Hattie.

"Hattie Cat is 11 today! My magical middle child has always been a sassy independent force to be reckoned with!" she wrote.

"She has the voice of an Angel and the artist touch. Anything she chooses to paint or DIY is incredible and unique," the proud mom continued. "She's hilarious… SNL watch out. And, has a heart of gold."

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alumna said she is "so proud" of Hattie, and that it's been "such an honor to watch her rule her world!"

"I love being your mama my goddess!" she concluded the post.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Tori Spelling/Instagram C: Caption . PHOTO: Tori Spelling/Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Tori Spelling/Instagram

Last weekend, the mom of five shared photos from her family's day at the pumpkin patch on her Instagram feed and later, enjoying some time carving pumpkins with her boys in videos on her Instagram Story.

When it came time for pumpkin carving, Beau and Finn were excited to show off their hard work.

In one video, Spelling asked Beau what Halloween means to him. "Creepy ... and candy," he sweetly replied.

"And dressing up," he added, showing off his pumpkin carving, which had a classic Jack O'Lantern face.

Tori Spelling/Instagram

The actress recently opened up to PEOPLE about how working mom life made her grateful for the partnership between herself and husband Dean McDermott.

"Co-parenting, Dean and I definitely have different parenting strategies. I'm kind of the feelings mom and he's more procedural," she explained.

"He's really great at timing and planning. I'm not good with that. You need both of those to make it work. You really do need that to be a complete human. You need both worlds," she added.

Vowed to "do it different" with her own kids, Spelling found that she "stepped out of my comfort zone."

"My kids, they'll probably say, 'Oh, Mom asks too much about our feelings.' That's okay," she shared. "I am constantly checking in and saying, 'Okay, what's up? What are your worries? Let's talk about it.' "

"'I can't predict the unknown, but let's talk about what scenarios could happen and talk about it.' And then when they come back from school, we do a recap."