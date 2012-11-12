Great Ideas! Tori Spelling's Safari-Themed Nursery Style

Image zoom

Michael Simon/Startraks

While on bed rest awaiting the arrival of son Finn, Tori Spelling made sure to oversee every detail of decorating her youngest son’s room.

“In the early stages of my pregnancy, I found an adorable vintage giraffe figurine at a flea market. That was when I came up with the vision of Finn’s nursery,” the new mom tells PEOPLE.

Lucky for you, we have details on everything from the bold colors to the sweet giraffe knickknacks Spelling used (with help from longtime pals the Guncles) to design Finn’s baby room.