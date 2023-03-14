Tori Spelling Says Son Liam Will 'Forever Be My Baby' in Emotional 16th Birthday Tribute

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott officially have a driver on their hands.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum began her day by posting a heartfelt tribute to son Liam on his 16th birthday.

"I can't believe today my oldest baby from my belly is 16," she began in an emotional Instagram tribute Tuesday that was posted alongside a montage featuring different photos of the teen throughout his life.

"Where has the time gone? My Liam Aaron made me a mother for the first time. The moment I knew he was growing inside me, my whole life changed. For the better. I knew I'd never be alone," the mom of five wrote. "My whole life journey and perspective shifted. It all became about him. Taking care of and guiding him thru this lifetime and his brothers and sisters that would come after."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Spelling continued, "The moment I held him in my arms, I knew such overwhelming love. A deep love I'd never known before. I knew there, and then I'd do everything in my power to protect him and nurture him and love him with all my heart and soul."

Recalling advice from other parents about how "fleeting" the moments are," the Love At First Lie host said, "And, then just like that I blinked and you are now 16. Taller than me. Taking care of me in so many ways. Protecting me."

"I have to stand on my tippy toes to hug you. But, you'll forever be my baby. My first baby that taught me my purpose in this crazy world. I love that you still let me call you Monkey. Grateful actually," she continued. "I love your strength, humor, quick wit, eclectic taste, heart, kind soul, and the bond we have as mother and son. It's so special. You are so special. I can't believe you can now get your license monkey and DRIVE! Wow! What a wild ride this is. Thanks for choosing me to go on it with you. I love you with all my heart and soul."

McDermott also shared a tribute to his son on Instagram Tuesday, writing, "This guy!!!! My Dude turns 16 today!!"

"What a journey it's been. You're my Rolling Stones, Iron Maiden, Janes Addiction, Roger Waters, The Cure, Metallica concert going Ride or Die!!" the proud dad shared. "I look forward to more concerts, drum lessons and laughs with you. Happy Birthday my boy and thanks for keeping me young. I love you, you're my Rock Star!!🎸🤟🥁🎂."

In addition to Liam, the couple shares Beau, 6, Finn, 10, Hattie, 11, and Stella, 14. McDermott is also dad to son Jack, 24.