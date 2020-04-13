Why Tori Spelling Dressed Up as the Easter Bunny for Her Kids and Dean McDermott Didn't

Image zoom Tori Spelling/ Instagram

The Easter Bunny is hopping to business at Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott‘s house!

The spouses celebrated Easter on Sunday alongside their five kids (sons Beau Dean, 3, Finn Davey, 7½, and Liam Aaron, 13, plus daughters Hattie Margaret, 8½, and Stella Doreen, 11) by cooking an at-home brunch and channeling the rabbit of the hour — well, in Spelling’s case, anyway.

In a hilarious video shared to her Instagram account on Sunday, the 46-year-old actress looks slightly disgruntled as she handles a container of candy while dressed in a blue and purple bunny get-up, complete with a fuzzy ear hood.

From behind the camera, McDermott, 53, asks his wife why she’s going at it “solo” — to which she responds that her husband’s bunny suit “didn’t come in the mail” in time for their big day.

“Every year, on Easter, we take [the] kids to brunch and they get to visit with the Easter Bunny that’s at the brunch,” Spelling explains in the clip. “We can’t go out this year so I ordered us suits, for you and me, and yours didn’t come! So I have to be the Easter Bunny alone!”

“Aw shucks, that’s too bad. I’m sure you’ll do a great job. Hop to it!” McDermott jokes in reply before his wife good-naturedly does just that, “paws” in the air.

The kids seemed to have a blast regardless of the social distancing circumstances surrounding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, dancing with their mama and taking part in an Easter egg hunt in their yard, as shown in photos and videos shared to Spelling’s Instagram feed and Instagram Story.

Two years ago, the family celebrated Easter with a festive dinner consisting of ham, mashed potatoes and spinach, and McDermott uploading a silly animation of the couple’s five kids together “dancing” in bunny suits. (McDermott is also dad to son Jack, 21.)

“Happy Easter Every-Bunny from The McDermotts!! Hope you had a beautiful day. #familyfirst #happyeaster,” he captioned the video, while the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum also posted an adorable clip of her four oldest children giggling during a backyard Easter egg hunt.

RELATED VIDEO: Dean McDermott Talks Parenting with Wife Tori Spelling: Sometimes It’s “Not So Glamorous”



As Spelling and McDermott continue to abide by the shelter-in-place and lockdown rules in California during the ongoing pandemic, they are discovering new and “creative ways to entertain” their kids.

In her Instagram post last month, Spelling also spoke about the significance of staying connected to friends amid the global outbreak, which has forced people around the world to socially distance and self-quarantine in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“The saying ‘It takes a village’ is real … And, I believe even more relevant today than it has been in decades. Even if its inspiring each other on social media and while we are all social distancing & in self- isolation,” she began.

“While it’s scary & uncertain times, as a working mom, I’m enjoying being with my family 24/7,” Spelling went on, in part. “I always felt like I was missing moments.”

