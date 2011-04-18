Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott: We Want Four Kids

"We always knew we wanted a big family and we always said we wanted three. But since we got pregnant this time, four keeps popping into my head, and Dean says the same thing."

Tori Spelling isn’t letting “shockingly” awful morning sickness during her current pregnancy keep her from already wanting another child.

“It’s funny,” Spelling, 37, recently told PEOPLE. “We always knew we wanted a big family and we always said we wanted three. But since we got pregnant this time, four keeps popping into my head, and [my husband] Dean [McDermott] says the same thing.”

Echoes McDermott: “When I found out about number three, I thought that would be definitive that this would be the last one, but we really want to have a fourth. It’s really funny. It just clicked. We want more!”



But before getting to a fourth little one, the Tori & Dean: sTORIbook Weddings stars – and parents to Liam, 4, and Stella, 2½ – are busy preparing for another child, whose sex will remain a mystery.

“I feel okay right now,” says Spelling, who’s due in October. “I was really, really sick the first three months – morning, noon and night. It was much worse than during my other pregnancies. It was hard. They always say it gets better after the first trimester, and it did. It’s getting better. I’m still tired and everything, but I love being pregnant.”

Now that the sick spells are over for the most part, Spelling says she’s enjoying the perks of another pregnancy.

“I eat everything when I’m pregnant,” she says. “Who cares about carbs when you’re pregnant? You’re going to get big no matter what. I’m just constantly hungry. I feel like I’m definitely more hungry than the first two pregnancies.”

Luckily, Spelling says she doesn’t have the desire to munch on anything bizarre.

“I don’t have crazy cravings,” she says. “I haven’t eaten anything like dirt or cigarette ashes. You hear about women eating those things or chalk. I’ve never had any crazy cravings.”