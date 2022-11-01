Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Spend Spooky Halloween Night Out with Their Teens: 'So Fun'

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott made a rare public appearance, creating Halloween memories with their older kids

By
Angela Andaloro
Published on November 1, 2022 03:51 PM
Tori Spelling along with friends and family at Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights
Photo: Andrew Leos / Universal Studios Hollywood

Tori Spelling spent a spooky Halloween night out with her teens.

The Love at First Lie host, 49, and Dean McDermott, 55, headed to Universal Studios Hollywood over the weekend, visiting Halloween Horror nights with their teens Stella, 14, Liam, 15, as well as Jack Montgomery, 24, McDermott's oldest son from his previous marriage to Mary Jo Eustace.

"Halloween Horror Nights '22… a family affair," Spelling captioned her Instagram post, featuring photos and videos from the experience."Thx @unistudios for the best night. Getting to share this experience and Halloween tradition with my older kids was so fun 🎃."

Earlier in the day, Spelling — who also shares sons Beau, 5, and Finn, 10, and daughter Hattie, 11, with McDermott — enjoyed trick-or-treating with her youngest, who dressed as a ninja.

Last month, the family celebrated Hattie's birthday with a spooky pastel bash that Spelling documented on Instagram.

"Hattie's adorably spooky Halloween Birthday … this is 11 🖤," she captioned the video shared on Instagram, which showed off the mint, purple, pink and black motif for the special event.

The event was decked out with a sweet, spooky vibe and tons of food — from fresh sushi rolls to a cart full of sweet treats including a haunted house cake, pastel pumpkin cookies, Rice Krispie treats topped with ghost icing and more.

There was plenty of fun to be had, with a skeleton piñata that Hattie and brothers Beau and Liam enjoyed taking swings at. The siblings also joined in when the VR headsets came out for some gaming before Hattie gathered with her family for photos and cake.

Jack Monty Tori Spelling
Tori Spelling/Instagram

Spelling has previously opened up about her meaningful relationship with her stepson, whose life she's been in since he was almost 7-years-old.

The stepmom noted she was " so proud of his confidence," when Jack came out as a teen.

"He was who he was and he was proud of it. And, then we bonded again. We found each other on a new level with a whole new respect for each other," she said.

"I'm so proud of the amazing human he is. He is so smart, kind, funny, unique, sweet, confident, and driven. His scream, smile, and laugh are contagious and his style is fierce. He makes no apologies for who he is."

