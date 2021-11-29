Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott Step Out for Dinner with Kids amid 'Great Deal of Tension': Source

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott share five children together: sons Liam, Finn and Beau, plus daughters Stella and Hattie

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott were seen taking their children out to dinner together amid reports of the pair's troubled marriage.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 48, and the Canadian actor were spotted Saturday evening taking their five children out to dinner at Ruth's Chris Steak House in Los Angeles. Spelling and McDermott are parents to sons Liam Aaron, 14, Finn Davey, 9, and Beau Dean, 4, plus daughters Stella Doreen, 13, and Hattie Margaret, 10.

The outing comes as a source tells PEOPLE there is a "great deal of tension" between Spelling and McDermott, though they would "prefer to keep the marriage strong."

"They both enjoy being a family and love their lives with the kids, but there is a great deal of tension between them which continues to make them drift further apart," says the source. "They have gotten to a point where there are no easy fixes."

The source says that Spelling and McDermott could spend part of the Christmas holidays together "for the sake of the children."

"The kids love their dad and enjoy being with him," says the source.

"Marriages with five children need to have a lot of trust, love and understanding," the source continues. "Without that, little things add up and a big thing could collapse everything."

Spelling spent Thanksgiving on Thursday with her two daughters Stella and Hattie as the three made dinner and watched a holiday rom-com.

"Happy Thanksgiving 🍁," she wrote on Instagram. "Three empowered females cooking, cheering, and chatting."

She added, "Making sweet potato casserole, drinking cranberry mimosas {mine with champagne and theirs sparkling apple juice}, and watching a holiday rom-com on [Stella's] laptop."

Spelling said that she was "grateful" for her family as she shared her well wishes with her fans. "Stay safe and love hard on the ones you love. xoxo," she wrote, adding hashtags #mygirls and #diyfamily.

A source previously told PEOPLE that McDermott is living separately from her.

"It's been very chilly between them for a long time. They have been through the wringer before, but they've always gotten out of it," the source said of the stars, who previously weathered relationship struggles in the public eye when he admitted to cheating on her in 2014. (Following the affair, the couple documented their life together on their reality series True Tori.)