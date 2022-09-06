Tori Spelling Reveals Why 'Co-Parenting' Works with Dean McDermott: 'You Need Both Worlds'

Tori Spelling opened up about how their five children benefit from the pair's "different parenting strategies" while discussing her partnership Nurtec ODT

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 6, 2022 08:17 PM
Tori Spelling on coparenting and migraines
Photo: courtesy tori spelling

Tori Spelling has learned a lot as a mom of five.

The @Home with Tori star is in the thick of back-to-school season with her five kids — Beau, 5, Finn and Hattie, both 10, Stella, 14, and Liam, 15 — and is grateful for the open dialogue they share.

Speaking with PEOPLE about her experience as a migraine sufferer and her partnership with Nurtec ODT as well as managing stress with a big family, Spelling admits she had to learn how to get in tune with her own feelings.

"Growing up. I didn't know how to communicate my feelings. I wasn't good at it," she explains.

"I'm a Taurus. I never really talked about me. I felt like I kept it all inside and that weighs on you, the stress and anxiety over keeping things inside. It manifests not just mentally and emotionally, but into physical ailments eventually."

The actress and host of 90210MG says that her experience juggling these tough subjects as a working mom has made her grateful for the partnership between herself and husband Dean McDermott.

"Co-parenting, Dean and I definitely have different parenting strategies. I'm kind of the feelings mom and he's more procedural," she explains.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 07: Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott arrive at the FOX Summer TCA 2019 All-Star Party at Fox Studios on August 7, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)
Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

"He's really great at timing and planning. I'm not good with that. You need both of those to make it work. You really do need that to be a complete human. You need both worlds," she adds.

Vowing to "do it different" with her own kids, Spelling found that she "stepped out of my comfort zone."

"My kids, they'll probably say, 'Oh, Mom asks too much about our feelings.' That's okay," she shares. "I am constantly checking in and saying, 'Okay, what's up? What are your worries? Let's talk about it.' "

"'I can't predict the unknown, but let's talk about what scenarios could happen and talk about it.' And then when they come back from school, we do a recap," she explains.

Tori Spelling
Tori Spelling/Instagram

Spelling tells PEOPLE she prefers to bring her kids together to do the things they love and talk to them during that time.

"We love to bake and cook in our family and DIY. That's our happy place. I always say that I'm a DIYer at heart and my kids came out of utero DIYing," she jokes.

"And while we're doing that and making family dinners I work in slowly, 'Hey, how is this? How is this?' And you get so many more answers when they don't feel like you're sitting them down and asking them directly."

Stars doing Halloween things
Courtesy Nights Of The Jack

When it comes to her experience with migraines, Spelling explains she doesn't want the migraines or her treatment to get in the way of her life as a busy working mom.

"I got my first migraine just over 20 years ago, and I got it on the set of Beverly Hills, 90210. It's a day I'll never forget because it really changed my life forever," Spelling says.

"It's been a long journey. In the past, I couldn't find medications or treatments that really worked. Then about two years ago, I found Nurtec ODT, and it really it works for me. It's something I can carry around, it's dissolvable."

She adds, "I take it and in an hour it takes my migraine away and I can go back to being present as a mom and in my work life."

Related Articles
Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott were spotted out in Calabasas
Tori Spelling and Husband Dean McDermott Spotted Together in Calabasas as They Enjoy Rare Outing
Tori Spelling son Finn birthday
Tori Spelling Celebrates Son Finn's 10th Birthday: 'It's Double Digits for This Guy'
Brandon Jenner new music
Brandon Jenner Talks Co-Parenting, Reveals His Kids Are 'Always Asking for Dada's Songs'
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 07: Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott arrive at the FOX Summer TCA 2019 All-Star Party at Fox Studios on August 7, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)
Dean McDermott Calls Tori Spelling 'So Cute' in 'Troop Beverly Hills' During Family Movie Night
Jennie Garth arrives at the FOX Summer TCA 2019 All-Star Party at Fox Studios on August 7, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic); Tori Spelling attends the Much Love Animal Rescue 3rd Annual Spoken Woof Benefit at Microsoft Lounge on October 17, 2019 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images); Denise Dowse arrives at the 26th Annual NAACP Theatre Awards at Saban Theatre on November 21, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling Honor 'Prolific' 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Costar Denise Dowse After Her Death
Hoda Kotb Rollout
Hoda Kotb on Joy of Raising Haley and Hope, Co-Parenting with Her Ex — and Why She'd Adopt Again
Tori Spelling attends 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2021 Presented By Capital One at The Forum on December 03, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage); https://www.instagram.com/p/Cek0RnIOP5J/ torispelling Verified Stella McDermott GRADUATES!! - My girl graduated from middle school today. Bittersweet. So proud of how hard she fought to graduate amongst bullying, COVID, adversity, migraines, severe anxiety, and sadly teachers and counselors who didn’t believe she could do it all in time to graduate…she proved them all wrong! So beyond proud but I still look up at that stage and see my tiny little buggy running around. You have such drive and such a kind spirit! You can do absolutely anything you want to do!love you @stella_mcdermott08 with all my heart and soul bff. #donnamartingraduates #likemotherlikedaughter Edited · 5h
Tori Spelling's Daughter Graduates Despite Teachers Thinking She Wouldn't: 'Proved Them Wrong'
tori spelling, stella mcdermott
Tori Spelling Celebrates Daughter Stella's 14th Birthday, Praises Her 'Courage': 'I Love You'
kristen bell
Kristen Bell Reveals 'Valuable' Parenting Advice When Raising Kids: 'Use Your Support System'
Jessica Alba Celebrates Daughter Honor's Graduation
Jessica Alba Reveals She Now Goes to Therapy with Both Daughters: 'I'm Not Perfect'
Tom Brady and family
Tom Brady Reveals the 'Hardest Thing' About Parenting with Wife Gisele Bündchen
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott
Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott Step Out for Dinner with Kids amid 'Great Deal of Tension': Source
Tori Spelling/Instagram
Tori Spelling Admits Asking for Help While Raising 5 Kids Is 'Really Hard': 'It Takes a Village'
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott
Tori Spelling on Whether or Not She'll Be 'Contributing' to Dean McDermott's Christmas Gift from Their Kids
tori spelling
Tori Spelling Reveals She's Still Battling COVID After 8 Days: 'When Does This Get Better'
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott
Dean McDermott Calls Tori Spelling and Their Daughters 'Fierce' and 'Strong' on International Women's Day