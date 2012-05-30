Tori Spelling Reveals Hattie's First Word

"Miss Hattie hit a big milestone last week when she said her first word. It was bittersweet as she uttered the word, 'Dada,'" Spelling, 39, writes on her website, ToriSpelling.com.

She’s a daddy’s girl already!

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott‘s youngest daughter Hattie Margaret is moving on from her baby babble — and the mom-to-be is at a loss for words.

“I’m sure that mamas everywhere can agree that I wouldn’t be human if somewhere inside, beneath the beaming pride I felt about her accomplishment, there wasn’t a little sadness that her first word wasn’t, ‘Mama.'”



But this isn’t the first time the actress’s children have doted on daddy; The 7-month-old baby girl seems to be following in 5-year-old big brother Liam Aaron‘s footsteps.

“Liam is my little man, but he came out of my belly with adoring eyes for Dean. He was Daddy’s dude from the jump, so it was no surprise when his first word was, ‘Dada,” she writes. “He was my first, so while I was a little sad, on the whole I totally got it and was proud.”

Fortunately, Spelling has declared herself a victory (times two!) with 3½-year-old daughter Stella Doreen.

“Her first word was, ‘Mama,’ and her second was, ‘Shoes.’ We were kindred spirits from the start,” she shares. “I’d be lying if I said I didn’t do a little dance when Stella first uttered, ‘Mama,’ and used my not-so-inside voice to exclaim, ‘Yes — I won this one!'”

Spelling is hopeful her excitement falls within the norm, joking, “Was there something wrong with me that I was somehow keeping parental score as judged by my children’s verbiage?”