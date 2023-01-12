Tori Spelling Shares Photo of Daughter Stella, 14, in the Hospital: 'Hits Just Keep Coming'

Tori Spelling is undergoing another health scare with one of her kids.

The mom of five shared a photo on her Instagram Story late Wednesday showing daughter Stella, 14, hooked up to different wires while lying in a hospital bed, in a gown and a face mask.

"The hits just keep coming😭," she captioned the photo, tagging Stella and offering no further information about what the teen is being treated for.

In addition to Stella, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shares daughter Hattie, 11, and sons Beau, 5, Finn, 10, and Liam, 15, with husband Dean McDermott, 55.

Tori Spelling and family. Tori Spelling/Instagram

Last month, the Love at First Lie host, 49, lamented how her kids keep getting sick.

Sharing a photo of son Beau on her Instagram Story night holding up rockstar fingers while wearing a backward snapback hat and Christmas pajamas, Spelling shared her frustration at his back-to-back illnesses.

"Poor guy was out 3 weeks sick from school. Finally got him well and back in school all last week and boom now sick again!" the frustrated mom wrote.

"High fevers, [vomitting], and so stuffy. Parents, are you finding this to be true as well?" she asked her followers. "That our kiddos are just getting sick again as soon as they get back to school? It's like groundhogs day…"

Tori Spelling/Instagram

Stella's hospital visit comes just weeks after Spelling dealt with some unexpected health troubles herself ahead of the holidays.

The actress posted a selfie from a hospital bed last month, revealing to her followers that she was hospitalized after experiencing dizziness and difficulty breathing.

"Here I am in [the] hospital since late last night," she shared in an Instagram Story, per US Weekly. "To all of you who gas lit me when you were told I [was] too sick to work, well here I am."

"How about next time [you] take someone at face value and show kindness instead of doubtfulness," Spelling continued, seemingly responding to critics. "Remember, for people like me, NOT working is a nightmare. I'm a hustler and a workaholic. I always choose work."

The Spelling It Like It Is author added that doctors were "running a battery of tests" and her symptoms included "hard time breathing, high blood pressure and crazy dizziness."

She admitted that all she wanted was to "get home to my kids."