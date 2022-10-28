Tori Spelling's Daughter Stella Helps Brother Finn with School Project — See the Sweet Photos!

Tori Spelling's son gave an awesome presentation for his school's agricultural fair, with help from his mom and big sister Stella

By
Angela Andaloro
Published on October 28, 2022 04:26 PM
Tori Spelling Shares Son Finn's Sweet Presentation on Plums, with Help from Sister Stella: 'We Served'
Photo: Tori Spelling/instagram

Tori Spelling is a proud mom helping out at her kids' school.

On Thursday, the Love at First Lie host, 49, shared photos from her time volunteering at son Finn's school during their agricultural fair, where the 10-year-old gave a presentation about plums. He proudly held up a binder in a photo Spelling shared on her Instagram Story.

In another photo, Spelling noted that plums are Finn's "favorite fruit" and that big sister Stella, 14, helped out by baking him plum tarts to serve along with the presentation.

Finn posed with the plum tart setup, which was laid out in front of his presentation. Later, Spelling, Finn and Stella posed together for a family selfie.

"We baked. We served. We presented," she captioned the sweet shot, adding a checkmark emoji.

In addition to Finn and Stella, Spelling and husband Dean McDermott are also parents to Beau, 5, Hattie, 11, and Liam, 15.

Over the weekend, Spelling was joined by her kids on a trip to the pumpkin patch and later, enjoyed some time carving pumpkins with her boys in videos on her Instagram Story.

A family photo from the day showed Spelling posing with her four younger children, with Liam absent from photos. When it came time for pumpkin carving, Beau and Finn were excited to show off their hard work.

In one video, Finn first showed off a pumpkin that looks like it was throwing up its own seeds and then showed a carved mini-pumpkin, which he managed to fit three faces on: "a scary face, a sad face and a happy face."

Tori Spelling Shares Son Finn's Sweet Presentation on Plums, with Help from Sister Stella: 'We Served'
Tori Spelling/instagram

The actress recently opened up to PEOPLE about how working mom life made her grateful for the partnership between herself and her husband.

"Co-parenting, Dean and I definitely have different parenting strategies. I'm kind of the feelings mom and he's more procedural," she explained.

"He's really great at timing and planning. I'm not good with that. You need both of those to make it work. You really do need that to be a complete human. You need both worlds," she added.

