Tori Spelling Says Daughter Stella, 14, Is a '90210' Fan: 'She's a Self-Proclaimed Donna Martin!'

"She rewatches every episode with me," Tori Spelling says of her teenage daughter Stella

By
Aili Nahas
Aili Nahas

Aili Nahas is the West Coast Deputy News Editor at PEOPLE. She is also the TV deputy in Los Angeles as well as the Weddings Editor. Aili has spent nearly two decades in the entertainment industry and 12 years at PEOPLE.

Published on October 13, 2022 04:57 PM
tori spelling, stella mcdermott
Photo: Tori Spelling/Instagram; David Livingston/FilmMagic

Tori Spelling was just 16 years old when she landed the role of Donna Martin on the hit series Beverly Hills, 90210 and now her oldest daughter Stella, 14, is the show's newest fan.

"She rewatches every episode with me," says Spelling, 49, who hosts the 9021OMG podcast with former costar Jennie Garth. "She's a self-proclaimed Donna Martin with a hint of Kelly Taylor. And she's definitely Team Brandon [played by Jason Priestley]. She thinks he's adorable and loves his eyes!"

These days, Spelling, who is also mom to Liam, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10 and Beau, 5, with husband Dean McDermott, is back on TV as host of a new reality series, MTV's Love at First Lie. On the show, eight couples try to uncover which of them are truly in love — and which couples are only pretending.

"I was not prepared for everything that went down on this show," says Spelling. "There was a lot of love and a lot of tears. And in every episode there are new twists. I was like, 'No, I can't take any more!'"

Tori Spelling Calls Parenting Teenagers ‘Rough’: ‘The Angst’
Tori Spelling/Instagram

The actress also reflects on the idea of misconceptions, something she's navigated nearly her entire career.

"Whether you're in Hollywood or with someone face to face, people put a persona up and others can believe so much that isn't true," she says. "I feel like I'm definitely in the best place I've ever been for me personally. And it took so much work on my part."

Spelling says it's "freeing" to feel empowered enough to be her true self. "If you like me, you like me and if you don't, you don't. I know I can be polarizing but I'd rather people know the real me than think something that's not true."

And ultimately, hosting Love at First Lie proved to be uplifting for the star, in more ways than one.

"We show so many different types of love and relationships," says Spelling. "I walked away from this show reinspired by love again."

Love at First Lie airs Wednesdays at 9:30/8:30C on MTV.

