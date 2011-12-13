Tori Spelling Introduces Hattie Margaret
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott introduce their 9-week-old new addition, who arrived the morning of Oct. 10.
Meet Hattie Margaret McDermott!
Joining siblings Stella Doreen, 3½, and Liam Aaron, 4½, as well as 13-year-old Jack from McDermott’s first marriage, the Home Sweet Hollywood stars say their delivery surprise really was a shock.
“We thought we were going to have a boy,” Spelling, 38, admitted recently.
