Tori Spelling Introduces Hattie Margaret

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott introduce their 9-week-old new addition, who arrived the morning of Oct. 10.

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 02, 2020 02:56 PM
Advertisement

Meet Hattie Margaret McDermott!

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott introduce their 9-week-old new addition, who arrived the morning of Oct. 10.

Joining siblings Stella Doreen, 3½, and Liam Aaron, 4½, as well as 13-year-old Jack from McDermott’s first marriage, the Home Sweet Hollywood stars say their delivery surprise really was a shock.

“We thought we were going to have a boy,” Spelling, 38, admitted recently.

RELATED: Tori Spelling: We Were ‘Really Surprised’ with a Girl
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com