Tori Spelling Sends Out 'Mom Plea' After Forgetting Daughter's Birthday Cake: 'Blew It'

Hattie Margaret is 7!

On Wednesday, Tori Spelling used Instagram to give some birthday love to her middle child, sharing a photo slideshow of Hattie in assorted get-ups and a video of her blowing on a noisemaker.

“I can’t believe this beauty and magical lady is 7 years old today!” the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star, 45, captioned the post.

She added, “I love your heart, spirit, humor, and your beautiful art! Keep being the magical unicorn you are … ” and ended her sweet message with the hashtag, “#HattieCat.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's daughter Hattie Tori Spelling/Instagram

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's daughter Hattie Tori Spelling/Instagram

RELATED: Tori Spelling Claps Back at Internet Trolls Who Criticized Her Kids’ Appearance

Earlier in the day, the actress — who also shares sons Beau Dean, 19 months, Finn Davey, 6, and Liam Aaron, 11, plus daughter Stella Doreen, 10, with husband Dean McDermott — posted a “mom plea” to her Instagram Story in an attempt to lasso a last-minute birthday treat for Hattie.

“I’ve been working constantly and blew it and have no cake for Hattie’s bday today,” Spelling admitted. “Does anyone know anyone in the San Fernando Valley that could help me and make one?”

She tacked on the hashtag, “#TheMiddleChild” and a sad winking face.

Tori Spelling's Instagram Story Tori Spelling/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Tori Spelling “Is in a Tough Place,” Says Source: “She Has a Ton of Pressure and Stress”



Spelling and McDermott, 51, have made headlines for the lavish birthday parties they’re known to throw their children, with themes ranging from unicorns, an arcade, Rapunzel and more.

In March, a source told PEOPLE the couple were planning a big bash for Beau’s first birthday, which was marked with sweet messages from both his parents the day after police responded to a “disturbance” call at their home.

“#BeauBeau1 Happy 1st Birthday! Did he just say Beau or Birthday? Ha ha … Daddy @imdeanmcdermott and I ❤ You SO much!!” Spelling captioned a home video on Instagram, shared over a month after her last post.

“Time flys!!! This little dude is 1 today!!!! Happy Birthday Beau Dean McDermott!! We love you!! #littlerockstar #firstbirthday,” McDermott shared on Instagram that same day.