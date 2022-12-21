Tori Spelling Claims Mary Jo Eustace's Daughter Lola, 17, Is Now Living with Her and Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling is opening her doors this holiday season.

The actress, 49, revealed on Monday's episode of Bethenny Frankel's ReWives podcast that her home is a "big blended family right now" that includes her five kids whom she shares with husband Dean McDermott her stepson Jack Montgomery McDermott and his ex-wife's 17-year-old daughter, Lola Eustace.

"It's currently the Christmas season, and I have seven kids right now," she explained. "Because we have his ex's (Mary Jo Eustace) two kids with us so one from his past marriage, my stepson, and then her daughter living with us."

A representative for Mary Jo did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

While she didn't explain the reason behind the new living arrangement, she referred to her blended family as "the more, the merrier."

News of the Dean, 56, and Spelling's extended family living together under one roof comes shortly after Mary Jo's son Jack, 24, called out the Canadian actress, 60, in a lengthy Instagram for spreading "information about my Dad, Step mom and my siblings" on the former couple's podcast Ex's & Uh-Ohs.

"Since my parents divorce in 2006, I have rarely spoken out as I preferred to stay out of it," he wrote at the start of his post.

Jack referred to dad Dean's decision to leave the podcast due to negative comments and issues with the show's producer but added that Mary Jo was causing a strain on the relationship between their blended family.

"For 17 years my father has atoned for mistakes He's made in the past. He has grown so much as a person. Up until a week ago, our two families where [sic] living in harmony. With this podcast, it has driven a wedge between our two families and created a divide I am not capable of mending. Sadly, I'm not sure it can be," he continued.

"I ask that the information shared on 'Ex's & Uh-Ohs' be taken with a grain of salt," he said, sending out a direct message to his mother, writing: "From my mother, I ask that you please respect me, and my blended family. Please avoid creating any additional strain on our family dynamic."

He concluded the lengthy post by expressing that the last few years have "been nothing but peace and happiness" and asked for it to remain the same way.

Dean was married to Mary Jo from 1993 to 2006, when they welcomed their son Jack. After their marriage ended, Mary Jo adopted her daughter Lola, while Dean married Spelling three months after his divorce from Mary Jo was finalized. Together, Dean and Spelling's children include Liam, Aaron, 15, Stella Doreen, 14, Hattie Margaret, 11, Finn Davey, 10, and Beau Dean, 5.

Although Mary Jo expressed in a 2019 episode of the podcast that the blended family had mended their relationship, a source close to her told PEOPLE shortly after Jack's post: "I'm sure it's very hurtful for Mary Jo to hear that her son is talking negatively about her."

The source continued: "It was Mary Jo that did 90 percent of the parenting and has been a loving and consistent parent. With that said, she respects Jack's right to express himself. And always will."

Spelling echoed her feelings about having her extended family together in an Instagram post from earlier this month as they celebrated the Christmas holiday watching Disney on Ice.

"Blended is Better… our complete beautiful inside and out blended family," she wrote.