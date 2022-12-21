Tori Spelling Claims Mary Jo Eustace's Daughter Lola, 17, Is Now Living with Her and Dean McDermott

The revelation comes shortly after Mary Jo Eustace's son, Jack, called out his mom in a lengthy Instagram post, alleging she created a "strain on our family dynamic"

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 21, 2022 09:06 PM
Mary Jo Eustace, Tori Spelling
Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty; Amy Sussman/Getty

Tori Spelling is opening her doors this holiday season.

The actress, 49, revealed on Monday's episode of Bethenny Frankel's ReWives podcast that her home is a "big blended family right now" that includes her five kids whom she shares with husband Dean McDermott her stepson Jack Montgomery McDermott and his ex-wife's 17-year-old daughter, Lola Eustace.

"It's currently the Christmas season, and I have seven kids right now," she explained. "Because we have his ex's (Mary Jo Eustace) two kids with us so one from his past marriage, my stepson, and then her daughter living with us."

A representative for Mary Jo did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

While she didn't explain the reason behind the new living arrangement, she referred to her blended family as "the more, the merrier."

News of the Dean, 56, and Spelling's extended family living together under one roof comes shortly after Mary Jo's son Jack, 24, called out the Canadian actress, 60, in a lengthy Instagram for spreading "information about my Dad, Step mom and my siblings" on the former couple's podcast Ex's & Uh-Ohs.

"Since my parents divorce in 2006, I have rarely spoken out as I preferred to stay out of it," he wrote at the start of his post.

Jack referred to dad Dean's decision to leave the podcast due to negative comments and issues with the show's producer but added that Mary Jo was causing a strain on the relationship between their blended family.

"For 17 years my father has atoned for mistakes He's made in the past. He has grown so much as a person. Up until a week ago, our two families where [sic] living in harmony. With this podcast, it has driven a wedge between our two families and created a divide I am not capable of mending. Sadly, I'm not sure it can be," he continued.

"I ask that the information shared on 'Ex's & Uh-Ohs' be taken with a grain of salt," he said, sending out a direct message to his mother, writing: "From my mother, I ask that you please respect me, and my blended family. Please avoid creating any additional strain on our family dynamic."

He concluded the lengthy post by expressing that the last few years have "been nothing but peace and happiness" and asked for it to remain the same way.

Dean was married to Mary Jo from 1993 to 2006, when they welcomed their son Jack. After their marriage ended, Mary Jo adopted her daughter Lola, while Dean married Spelling three months after his divorce from Mary Jo was finalized. Together, Dean and Spelling's children include Liam, Aaron, 15, Stella Doreen, 14, Hattie Margaret, 11, Finn Davey, 10, and Beau Dean, 5.

RELATED VIDEO: Dean McDermott's Son Jack Defends Dad and Tori Spelling, Says Mom Is Adding 'Strain' to Family

Although Mary Jo expressed in a 2019 episode of the podcast that the blended family had mended their relationship, a source close to her told PEOPLE shortly after Jack's post: "I'm sure it's very hurtful for Mary Jo to hear that her son is talking negatively about her."

The source continued: "It was Mary Jo that did 90 percent of the parenting and has been a loving and consistent parent. With that said, she respects Jack's right to express himself. And always will."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Spelling echoed her feelings about having her extended family together in an Instagram post from earlier this month as they celebrated the Christmas holiday watching Disney on Ice.

"Blended is Better… our complete beautiful inside and out blended family," she wrote.

Related Articles
Tori Spelling blended family
Tori Spelling Says 'Blended Is Better' After Jack McDermott Claims His Mom Created Family 'Strain'
Mary Jo Eustace, Dean McDermott and Jack McDermott
Dean McDermott's Son Jack Defends Dad and Tori Spelling, Says Mom Is Adding 'Strain' to Family
Mary Jo Eustace, Jack McDermott
Mary Jo Eustace 'Respects' Son's 'Right to Express Himself' After Calling Her Out Online: Source
Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott
All About Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's Kids
tori spelling
Tori Spelling Laments Son Getting Sick Days After Return to School: 'It's Like Groundhog's Day'
Tom Brady
All About Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Son Jack
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott
Dean McDermott Shares Tori Spelling's Photo with the Caption 'Hot Wife Alert': 'Holy Smoke Show'
Kate Middleton and Prince William Christmas Card 2022
Kate Middleton, Tiffani Thiessen, Kris Jenner and More Stars Share Their Adorable Family Holiday Cards
tom brady
Tom Brady to Spend First Christmas Without His Kids Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
Tori Spelling holiday card
Tori Spelling Shares Holiday Card with Husband Dean McDermott and Their Kids: 'We're All Together'
Tori Spelling along with friends and family at Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Spend Spooky Halloween Night Out with Their Teens: 'So Fun'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkUalTrJMVV/ torispelling Verified Halloween Horror Nights ‘22… a family affair. Thx @unistudios for the best night. Getting to share this experience and Halloween tradition with my older kids was so fun 🎃. @horrornights #universalHHN 1d
Tori Spelling Shares Photos of Son Beau as a Ninja After Halloween Outing with the 'Older Kids'
Tori Spelling Recreates Scene from Beverly Hills 90210 with Former Costars notJennie Garth and Lindsay Price
Tori Spelling Recreates Scene from 'Beverly Hills, 90210' with Former Costars Jennie Garth, Lindsay Price
Hugh Jackman arrives to the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018
Hugh Jackman's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
tom brady
Tom Brady Celebrates Daughter Vivian's 10th Birthday with Sweet Photo: 'We Adore You'
Tom Brady poses for a photo prior to Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes at Wynn Golf Club on June 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for The Match); Gisele Bündchen arrives at the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
Gisele Bündchen Comments on Tom Brady's Photo of Daughter Vivian Following Couple's Divorce