Tori Spelling Celebrates Thanksgiving with 'Empowered' Daughters amid Marriage Trouble Claims

Tori Spelling is feeling grateful for the ones she loves this holiday season.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 48, spent Thanksgiving on Thursday with her two daughters Stella Doreen, 13, Hattie Margaret, 10, as the three made dinner and watched a holiday rom-com.

"Happy Thanksgiving 🍁," she wrote on Instagram. "Three empowered females cooking, cheering, and chatting."

She added, "Making sweet potato casserole, drinking cranberry mimosas {mine with champagne and theirs sparkling apple juice}, and watching a holiday rom-com on [Stella's] laptop."

Tori Spelling Credit: Tori Spelling/Instagram

Spelling said that she was "grateful" for her family as she shared her well wishes with her fans.

"Stay safe and love hard on the ones you love. xoxo," she wrote, adding hashtags #mygirls and #diyfamily.

On Wednesday, she shared a celebratory Instagram video after she found "one bakery in town that still has a fresh monkey bread left." She showed off her clean kitchen as well. "With a big family, the kitchen sparkling clean is half of the battle!" she wrote, tagging and thanking her daughter Stella.

"Let the #thanksgiving cooking begin," she wrote.

Spelling also shares sons Liam Aaron, 14, Finn Davey, 9, and Beau Dean, 4, with husband Dean McDermott, whom a source told PEOPLE is living separately from her.

RELATED VIDEO: Tori Spelling Shares Family Holiday Card Without Husband Dean McDermott

"It's been very chilly between them for a long time. They have been through the wringer before, but they've always gotten out of it," the source said of the stars, who previously weathered relationship struggles in the public eye when he admitted to cheating on her in 2014. (Following the affair, the couple documented their life together on their reality series True Tori.)

"Tori still has major trust issues. Part of their relationship was never fully repaired after he was unfaithful," the source added. "They've been living separate lives. They will still have family meals and occasional outings, but it's for the kids."

Earlier this week, the actress posted a picture of her holiday card featuring her five children but McDermott was not featured in the photo.

In the comments section of her post, Spelling said McDermott was missing from the photo because he was "filming his new feature film in Canada" when it was taken.

McDermott's absence from the family snapshot comes a few months after Spelling hinted that she and her husband — whom she married in 2006 — were experiencing some marriage trouble.

Last month, the actress chatted with PEOPLE about navigating life with five kids, sharing it "takes a village" to balance life as a working mom.

"A lot of times, I find myself trying to do everything myself," she admitted. "I'm still a work in progress."

However, the star said she has a "great friend group that I definitely can call and be like, 'Hey, can you help me? I need support.' And I think that's always important, too."