Tori Spelling Celebrates Son Finn's 10th Birthday: 'It's Double Digits for This Guy'

Tori Spelling is celebrating her son as he hits double digits!

On Tuesday, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star, 49, paid tribute to son Finn Davey with a sweet message on Instagram as he turned 10 years old.

Spelling, who shares Finn with Dean McDermott, shared a recent photo of Finn on her Instagram Story as well as another snap of him from when he was a little boy.

"It's double digits for this guy...Happy 10th Birthday Finn," Spelling wrote alongside a picture of her smiling son.

The following slide featured an adorable snap of Finn as a child sticking his tongue out while looking at himself in a mirror. "Still one of my all time favorite pics of little Finn..." she said.

Tori Spelling/Instagram

Also on Tuesday, the actress shared a clip on Instagram from Finn's epic Stranger Things-themed birthday party held in the family's backyard.

The "iconic Hellfire Club party" included a foam cannon, gaming truck and the "most amazing cake" that featured the Demogorgon monster from the series as well as Finn's name written in the Stranger Things font.

In addition to Finn, Spelling and McDermott are also parents to sons, Liam, 15, and Beau, 5, plus daughters Stella, 14, and Hattie, 10.

Earlier this summer, Spelling celebrated her daughter Stella on her 14th birthday, sharing a sweet tribute on Instagram. The actress posted a series of photos of Stella over the years, praising her not-so-little girl for how much she's grown.

"My birthday goddess… Happy Birthday to my first born girlie Buggy! Can't believe you are 14 @stella_mcdermott08," the proud mom wrote. "My Jill of all trades. The most creative human I know. Biggest heart. Instinctual caretaker. Best sister. Best friend. Animal lover extraordinaire."

"You exemplify courage, believer of pushing forward and overcoming obstacles, and having such a positive attitude thru every situation," Spelling continued. "Your makeup, baking, crocheting, and crafting skills impress me to no end!! I love you so much and my heart beams with proudness every day. #tlcforever#proudmom #buggy🐞."

Stella's big day came shortly after she celebrated another milestone: becoming a middle-school graduate. The mom of five commemorated her daughter's graduation on Instagram with a heartfelt post.

Celebrating the "bittersweet" milestone, Spelling said Stella graduated despite all of the obstacles she faced along the way.

"So proud of how hard she fought to graduate amongst bullying, COVID, adversity, migraines, severe anxiety, and sadly teachers and counselors who didn't believe she could do it all in time to graduate…she proved them all wrong!" wrote Spelling in part. "So beyond proud but I still look up at that stage and see my tiny little buggy running around."