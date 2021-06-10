Tori Spelling Celebrates 'Fierce' Daughter Stella's 13th Birthday: 'I Wish I Had Her Confidence and Bravery'

“I hold her hand to love and support but the truth is this young woman is holding my hand to support me!” Tori Spelling said of her oldest daughter

Tori Spelling's daughter Stella Doreen is officially a teenager!

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star posted a touching tribute to Instagram on Wednesday to mark the 13th birthday of her "baby girl."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Her social media post contained a gallery of photos of Stella, including two of her in a bikini, a few baby photos (one of which she and her daughter dressed in matching Halloween costumes!), a picture of Stella in a tutu, selfies of the pair and lastly, and a picture of the 13-year-old smiling with a piece of cake in front of her.

"My baby girl is 13 today…," the actress began the birthday tribute. "This fierce lady came into this world screaming and had me wrapped around her finger from jump."

"She's so supremely powerful yet such a sensitive soul," Spelling continued. "She's a multi threat. She truly does it all. She's never been afraid to push the envelope style wise. I wish I had her confidence and bravery. I hold her hand to love and support but the truth is this young woman is holding my hand to support me! She is selfless and fearless."

"I love every essence of your being Buggy! My best friend!" the proud mom declared. "I am and will always be your biggest fan. My beautiful ladybug 🐞Happy Birthday!"

Last February, the mom-of-five revealed that her oldest children had been subject to "so much bullying" in school leading Stella to have to change schools.

Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The BH90210 star said at the time that her daughter "wanted to empower others girls and be a business leader," however, her school experience made her have "panic attacks" and make it hard for her to return to school.