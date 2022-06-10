Tori Spelling Celebrates Daughter Stella's 14th Birthday, Praises Her 'Courage': 'I Love You'

Happy Birthday, Stella!

On Thursday, Tori Spelling celebrated her daughter Stella McDermott on her 14th birthday, sharing a sweet tribute on Instagram. The 49-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 alum posted a series of photos of Stella over the years, praising her not-so-little girl for how much she's grown.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My birthday goddess… Happy Birthday to my first born girlie Buggy! Can't believe you are 14 @stella_mcdermott08," the proud mom wrote. "My Jill of all trades. The most creative human I know. Biggest heart. Instinctual caretaker. Best sister. Best friend. Animal lover extraordinaire."

"You exemplify courage, believer of pushing forward and overcoming obstacles, and having such a positive attitude thru every situation," Spelling continued. "Your makeup, baking, crocheting, and crafting skills impress me to no end!! I love you so much and my heart beams with proudness every day. #tlcforever#proudmom #buggy🐞."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

tori spelling, stella mcdermott tori spelling, stella mcdermott

Left: Credit: Tori Spelling/Instagram Right: Credit: Tori Spelling/Instagram

Stella's big day comes shortly after she celebrated another milestone: becoming a middle-school graduate. On Tuesday, Spelling commemorated her daughter's graduation on Instagram with a heartfelt post.

"Stella McDermott GRADUATES!!" Spelling wrote alongside a photo of the teen, a nod to her 90210 character Donna Martin, whose friends yelled "Donna Martin graduates!" while protesting school officials banning Donna from graduation for drinking during the prom.

Celebrating the "bittersweet" milestone, Spelling said Stella graduated despite all of the obstacles she faced along the way.

"So proud of how hard she fought to graduate amongst bullying, COVID, adversity, migraines, severe anxiety, and sadly teachers and counselors who didn't believe she could do it all in time to graduate…she proved them all wrong!" added Spelling. "So beyond proud but I still look up at that stage and see my tiny little buggy running around."

Stella received a number of congratulatory messages from fellow stars in the comments section of her mother's post.