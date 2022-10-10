Tori Spelling Celebrates 'Creative' Daughter Hattie as She Turns 11: 'SNL Watch Out'

Tori Spelling is proud of her little girl.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the mom of five celebrated daughter Hattie as "all grown up" as she turns 11 years old.

"Hattie Cat is 11 today! My magical middle child has always been a sassy independent force to be reckoned with!" she wrote.

"She has the voice of an Angel and the artist touch. Anything she chooses to paint or DIY is incredible and unique," the proud mom continued. "She's hilarious… SNL watch out. And, has a heart of gold."

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alumna said she is "so proud" of Hattie, and that it's been "such an honor to watch her rule her world!"

"I love being your mama my goddess!" she concluded the post.

In addition to Hattie, Spelling shares sons Beau, 5, Finn, 10, and Liam, 15, as well as daughter Stella, 14, with husband Dean McDermott.

Speaking with PEOPLE last month, the actress opened up about having to "step outside my comfort zone" when it comes to dealing with bullying and her children.

"Our kids have to deal with a lot," she shared. "They're dealing with in-person bullying from their peers, but then they're dealing with social bullying from adults, even other parents."

"That's where I really draw the line. And I'll speak up, any day of the week, I'll step up and say something," Spelling said. "It's hard because we're taught that professionals, or for kids adults, are experts in their given field. They know better."

courtesy tori spelling

Life can be chaotic with five kids, but Spelling told PEOPLE she's excited to see how her kids are "evolving every day."

"They're constantly changing, they're learning. They're not stagnant and I feel like as adults sometimes we get to that place," Spelling said.

"We get boxed in by other people, and the boxes we put ourselves in. Kids don't do that. They'll be like 'hey today I love this' and next week, they'll say 'I'm into something else,' " she continued. "They try new things and explore, so I try to look at things through their eyes."

"I'm there for them a hundred percent but I'm learning from them too which is a really cool experience that I don't think you ever really know is gonna happen before you have kids," she added.