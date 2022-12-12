Tori Spelling Says 'Blended Is Better' After Jack McDermott Claims His Mom Created Family 'Strain'

Tori Spelling is always excited for an occasion to celebrate her family.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum stepped out on Saturday night with her whole family to enjoy an annual holiday tradition, seeing Disney On Ice. Sharing photos from the outing on Instagram Sunday, the mom of five praised the special time with her family.

"Blended is Better… our complete beautiful inside and out blended family," she captioned the photo, going on to celebrate the "amazing family tradition" they've kept going since 24-year-old stepson Jack was 7 years old.

The photo shows Jack standing next to sister Lola Eustace, 17, and dad Dean McDermott. In front of Dean is daughter Hattie, 11, with son Liam, 15, on his other side. In front of Liam are little brothers Beau, 5, and Finn, 10. Tori and daughter Stella, 14, pose chicly to round out the group.

"Look at all these amazing kiddos. Ages 24 to 5," the proud mom beamed.

The family photo comes days after Jack called out his mom, Mary Jo Eustace, after claiming she "spread information about my Dad, Step mom and my siblings" on the former couple's podcast Ex's & Uh-Ohs.

Jack shared a lengthy post on Instagram in which he noted he is "no longer able to stay silent" after his mom created a "strain on our family dynamic." McDermott was married to Eustace until 2006.

"Since my parents divorce in 2006, I have rarely spoken out as I preferred to stay out of it. Unfortunately, due to my mothers recent decision to spread information about my Dad, Step mom and my siblings I am no longer able to stay silent," Jack wrote in a series of screenshots posted on his Instagram page.

"About a week ago, my Dad made the decision to step away from his podcast with my mother "Ex's & Uh-Ohs". He chose to leave due to negative comments about our family and consistent attempts to malign his character. He also chose to leave due to the producer of the show betraying his trust and divulging private information," he continued.

"For 17 years my father has atoned for mistakes He's made in the past. He has grown so much as a person. Up until a week ago, our two families where [sic] living in harmony," wrote Jack. "With this podcast, it has driven a wedge between our two families and created a divide I am not capable of mending. Sadly, I'm not sure it can be."

A source later told PEOPLE that Eustace continues to "respect" her son Jack's "right to express himself."

The source close to Eustace shared, "I'm sure it's very hurtful for Mary Jo to hear that her son is talking negatively about her. Unfortunately, the facts stand that it was Dean who was unfaithful and walked out on Mary Jo and the kids and then again unfaithful to Tori."

"It was Mary Jo that did 90 percent of the parenting and has been a loving and consistent parent. With that said, she respects Jack's right to express himself. And always will."