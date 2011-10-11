The actress delivered daughter Hattie Margaret on Monday morning, she confirms

It’s a girl for Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott!

“Our family’s so happy 2 announce [that on] 10/10/11 [our] baby girl Hattie Margaret McDermott was born at 7:08am! Xoxo,” the actress, 38, Tweeted, sharing a photo of her daughter’s feet.

Baby girl weighed in at 6 lbs. 14 oz. and is 20 inches long.

Early on, they decided to keep the baby’s sex a delivery surprise.

Spelling and McDermott have two other children together, Stella, 3, and Liam, 4. McDermott also has a 13-year-old son, Jack, from a previous marriage.