Tori Spelling Attends Space Jam: A New Legacy Screening with Her Kids: 'Such a Fun Movie'

Tori Spelling and two kids Beau and Finn spent Saturday afternoon snacking on Thinful Guiltess Snack Mix at IPIC watching Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Tori Spelling is enjoying some family fun.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star attended a small screening for Space Jam: A New Legacy on Saturday afternoon at IPIC Theaters alongside two of her children.

"Space Jam 2 @spacejammovie was such a fun movie with a great message," she captioned a series of shots from the outing on social media, which showed her smiling while striking a pose beside Finn Davey, 8, and Beau Dean, 4.

On Saturday, her husband Dean McDermott was photographed without his wedding ring, according to photographs published by the Daily Mail.

The outing came a month after the actress addressed rumors that she and McDermott are navigating a rough patch in their relationship.

"What is really going on?" Jeff Lewis asked during an episode of his SiriusXM show. "Are things okay? Because I feel like the last time you were here things were good, you were having sex. Are you guys sleeping in the same bed?"

"You know what, right now my kids and dogs sleep in my bed," said Spelling, who shares Liam Aaron, 14, Stella Doreen, 13, Hattie Margaret, 9, Finn and Beau with McDermott, 54.

Spelling went on to add that her kids began sleeping in her bed while McDermott was away from home.

"Since he left - this is not good, you guys - but since he left, he was gone for six months filming in another country, they all stayed with me," she explained. "So I currently still have four in the bedroom with me who have yet to go back to their rooms."

Spelling and McDermott, who wed in 2006, previously weathered relationship struggles in the public eye when he admitted to cheating on her in 2014.

Following the affair, the couple documented their life together on their reality series, True Tori, during which McDermott said of his transgressions: "I feel shame. I've never felt shame before."

"We had to start over. We had to completely rebuild," she said, adding that the two had "bonded and solidified as a couple," Spelling told PEOPLE in 2016 of the scandal.