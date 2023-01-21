Tori Spelling Reveals 3 of Her Kids Have Been in the Hospital Over the Last 2 Weeks: 'So Brave'

Tori Spelling has made her third trip to the ER for her kids this month.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 49, revealed Friday evening that she has her "3rd child in the hospital in 2 weeks" after a trip to the emergency room with her 15½-year-old son Liam Aaron, who suffered a severe migraine.

"This morning at hospital with our youngest and now tonight at ER with one of our oldest..." she wrote on her Instagram Story, sharing a photo of Liam's hospital wristband.

"Poor @liammcdermott2007 viral infection triggered severe migraine and neck pain," Spelling continued. "He's my stoic one. Never seen him in this much pain in his life."

Tori Spelling/Instagram

She previously shared a similar photo of son Beau Dean, 5½, in the hospital as well on Friday. "Our little... he's so brave. He's ok!" Spelling wrote, explaining that her son was having a routine renal scan done, as he was "born with one kidney that doesn't completely empty."

Spelling shared another photo of Beau during his scan, as well as a throwback of her son when he was 2 months old going through the same process.

In another post, the So Notorious star thanked Children's Hospital Los Angeles "for the most amazing care," adding: "The kindness, patience, nurturing, and love go beyond. Grateful."

Tori Spelling/Instagram

Last month, Spelling shared that Beau was feeling better after he "was out 3 weeks sick from school" after suffering from "high fevers," and vomiting, in addition to being "so stuffy."

Spelling's latest update comes after she revealed last week that daughter Stella Doreen, 14½, was hospitalized. She returned home from the hospital two days later and was "feeling much better" after she suffered a hemiplegic migraine, Spelling shared.

Tori Spelling/Instagram

"She went to the ER, now twice, and was diagnosed with a hemiplegic migraine," Spelling said this week on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live, shortly after Stella made her second visit to the hospital.

"One side of you goes numb, it almost kind of mimics what a stroke would be," she explained, noting that migraines are hereditary on husband Dean McDermott's side. "Her left arm went completely numb, she couldn't lift it. Then half of her throat, then her mouth — so it looked like she had had a stroke."

Spelling also shares daughter Hattie Margaret, 11, and 10-year-old son Finn Davey with McDermott, 56, with whom she tied the knot in 2006. Spelling is also stepmom to his kids — Jack Montgomery, 24, and Lola Eustace, 17½.

The actress previously suffered her own health scare when she revealed last month that she was hospitalized and getting tests done after experiencing "hard time breathing, high blood pressure and crazy dizziness."