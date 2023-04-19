Tori Roloff Says Son Jackson Is 'Starting to Notice He's Different,' Celebrates Him as 'One of a Kind'

The Little People, Big World star has a sweet message for Jackson, 5, as he scores big in his first game

By Cara Lynn Shultz
Published on April 19, 2023 12:49 PM
Tori Roloff Jackson football
Photo: Tori Roloff Instagram

He shoots — he scores!

Tori and Zach Roloff's oldest son, Jackson, took to the field for his very first soccer game, and the 5-year-old scored a goal, much to his team's delight. The Little People, Big World star shared photos and a video from Jackson's big moment to her Instagram, adding, "I can't tell you how stoked we were."

Jackson — who had surgery in 2021 to help correct the bowing in his legs — was as fast as his fellow teammates on the field. But as Roloff wrote, "I feel like Jackson (and others) are starting to notice that something is different about him," adding that they asked, "why he was so small."

Roloff was quick to point out the other team wasn't bullying her son. Rather, they were "just curious. It stuck with him enough to tell me on the side line though. I told him 'that's how God made you, now show them how fast you are!'"

Roloff pointed out, "I WANT him to know he's different. But maybe not in the way he thinks he is."

"Jackson I pray that you notice that you are different. That God has set you apart from all other people. I pray you're different in how you see and love others. I pray that you're different in the choices you make to keep God close to your heart," she continued. "I pray you're different in how you solve problems and arguments. I pray that you think differently about how the world works and adaptations that can be made."

She went on to add, "I pray you see your differences and use them to change the world. You are different, kid. Different than any kid I've ever met. You are one of a kind and I am so stinking proud to be your mom."

And Roloff knows her inspirational speech was Ted Lasso-worthy: "My pep talk got him his first soccer goal!"

Along with Jackson, Tori and Zach share son Josiah Luke, 9 months, and daughter Lilah Ray, 3.

