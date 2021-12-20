In November, the Little People, Big World star announced that she is expecting her third child with husband Zach Roloff, eight months after suffering a miscarriage

Pregnant Tori Roloff Says It's Been 'Difficult to Get Excited' Due to Fears After Miscarriage

Tori Roloff is giving fans a glimpse of her growing baby bump as she gets candid about her pregnancy.

On Instagram Sunday, the Little People, Big World star posted photos in a black dress that highlighted her belly silhouetted against a sparkling Christmas tree. Last month, the reality star announced she was expecting her third child with husband Zach Roloff, eight months after suffering a miscarriage.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I feel like miscarriage truly steals your joy. This pregnancy, it's been so difficult to get excited," Tori began. "However, we have seen baby multiple times and we've heard his/her heartbeat a ton. And it's strong."

Updating fans on her journey, Tori said that feeling the baby move "pretty consistently" has helped her relax and savor each stage.

"My first trimester was pretty miserable. I slept a ton. Couldn't eat anything. And I was bloated beyond belief. I was convinced it was a girl," she revealed. "My second trimester (gosh it's gone by SO fast!) has been a lot better. Less bloat. More appetite, and I feel like I am moving and feeling good this time around! Now I think it's a boy."

tori roloff Credit: tori roloff/Instagram

Looking ahead, the mom reflected, "I am so grateful to God for this gift. This pure and whole gift and I am so thankful that my body is capable of growing this sweet life."

"I can't believe this is our last Christmas without him/her!" she shared, adding red and green heart emojis with a Christmas tree.

On Nov. 17, Tori and Zach announced that they were expecting a baby in 2022 with a celebratory family photo shoot with their children — son Jackson Kyle, 4, and daughter Lilah Ray, 2.

"Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift!" Tori wrote on Instagram, while Zach added in a post of his own that his wife was looking "as beautiful as ever."

In March, the TLC star revealed she had suffered a miscarriage six weeks into her pregnancy.

She wrote on Instagram at the time, "We were so excited when we found out we were expecting baby #3, and we couldn't wait to share. We went in for our first ultrasound at 8 weeks and found out that we lost our sweet baby two weeks earlier."

Zach and Tori Roloff - Little People, Big World Zach and Tori Roloff with son Jackson and daughter Lilah | Credit: Tori Roloff/Instagram

"I've honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment," she continued. "I've never felt so sad, angry, and scared in a single moment. I had no symptoms of losing [our] sweet angel baby and nothing could have prepared me for hearing our sweet baby was gone."

"My husband has been my unwavering rock through this whole journey. He has been by my side through it all and I couldn't have done it without him," she added. "If there is any silver lining here it's the realization of how truly blessed we are. We have two happy healthy thriving kids, and I know that's not afforded to everyone. We have two kids who we have to snuggle and love on every day."