Tori Roloff Praises 'Resilient' Daughter Lilah on Her First Birthday: 'You Are Such a Gift'

"I thank God every single day that He chose me to be your mom," Tori Roloff addressed her daughter in a sweet tribute post for her first birthday

Happy first birthday, Lilah Ray!

Zach and Tori Roloff celebrated their younger child turning 1 on Thursday, when her proud mama made multiple Instagram posts to mark the occasion.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy birthday sweet Lilah Bean!" Tori, 29, captioned a photo gallery from Lilah's party, leading with a snapshot of the family of four that also includes the couple's son Jackson Kyle, 3½. "We love you and your curiosity so much. I love that you know what you want and what you don't want — this is going to serve you well in this world."

"I love that you're a mamas girl," the Little People, Big World star continued. "It can be exhausting at times but the fact that I can make you happy is the best feeling in the world. I love how you look at your dad and your brother with so much love. I love that you're resilient and you're getting good at going with the flow."

"You are such a light in our world Lilah. You are such a gift. I thank God every single day that He chose me to be your mom. I can't wait to spend as many birthdays as I can with you!" Tori finished.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Tori and Lilah Roloff | Credit: tori roloff/ instagram

Image zoom Jackson and Lilah Roloff | Credit: tori roloff/ instagram

Image zoom Lilah Roloff | Credit: tori roloff/ instagram

Alongside another slideshow featuring Lilah's "last day" taking photos alongside a blanket counting down the first 12 months of her life, Tori reflected on the quickness of time: "I can not believe we have gotten to spend an entire year with this sweet girl!! She has fit in so perfectly with our family!"

The mother of two also shared some of her baby girl's latest milestones, like assisted standing and the fact that she's currently working on a third tooth and has gotten glasses.

"She's not a huge fan of cake but donuts may be this girls thing. 🍩," Tori continued. "Sweet girl is moving all over and gates have officially been put up everywhere in the Roloff house. 🧗🏻‍♀️"

"She is still obsessed as ever with her big brother! ❤️," she added, concluding, "We love you so much Lilah girl!! Happy birthday!! 💗"

Image zoom Lilah Roloff | Credit: Tori Roloff/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Tori Roloff on Mom "Guilt" and Having to Go to "Medical Appointments Alone" Without Husband Zach

Lilah — who, like her big brother Jackson, has dwarfism — had a health scare earlier this year, which was chronicled on her parents' TLC show. In an episode that aired last month, Tori and Zach, 30, revealed that Lilah had previously been diagnosed with influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) after a hydrocephalus scare.

Their baby girl tested positive for influenza and RSV, which was a relief to her mom, as she didn't have hydrocephalus. But that relief only went so far, as Zach "almost died from RSV" when he was a baby, and the couple was told by Lilah's doctor to make sure they monitor her condition.

The following week, Tori opened up about the "guilt" she was feeling for her children, "especially" her daughter. "We've had some pretty rough stuff hit our house the last two months and I struggle with having to attend doctors or medical appointments alone [amid the coronavirus pandemic]," she wrote on Instagram. "Without my teammate by my side. I struggle sharing my life when sometimes it doesn't feel authentic because our world is so upside down and backwards right now."