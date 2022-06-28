"Trying really hard today to not get mastitis," Tori Roloff shared on her Instagram Story on Monday

Tori Roloff, Who Is Breastfeeding Baby Josiah, Says She Feels 'Terrible' from a 'Clogged Duct'

https://www.instagram.com/p/CdGa7nalY1-/ toriroloff's profile picture toriroloff Verified Josiah Luke Roloff 🤍 April 30th, 2022 7lbs 6oz 19 1/2 inches long The best early birthday present a mama could ask for! We love you sweet boy! 7w

Tori Roloff is getting candid about her breastfeeding experience with baby Josiah.

The Little People, Big World star shared photos with 1-month-old son Josiah Luke — whom she shares with husband Zach Roloff — to her Instagram Story on Monday, telling her followers that she felt under the weather.

"Trying really hard today to not get mastitis," Tori, 31, wrote alongside a photo of Josiah's head resting on her chest.

"I have a clogged duct and feel terrible," she shared. "In the meantime I'm soaking in these snuggles."

https://instagram.com/stories/toriroloff/2870035627966396578?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= https://instagram.com/stories/toriroloff/2870038749016492085?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= https://instagram.com/stories/toriroloff/2870064949449583020?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= Credit: toriroloff/Instagram

Noting in a follow-up Story that this is "the first time it's happened with Josiah," Tori explained: "I've never actually gotten mastitis but when I get a clogged duct it knocks me out."

Tori also shared some tips with her followers after getting a lot of questions on how to prevent it.

"This is what I do: Take sunflower lecithin asap. Nurse as much as possible. Advil. Rest. Hot shower. Warm compress," she wrote.

"Mine usually resolves itself in 24 hours," she added. "Thank goodness we had today off!"

In a third snap, Tori said many of her followers recommended another solution. "Tons have suggested epsom salt and hot water in a hakaa," she said. "As soon as I get the energy I'm trying that!!"

"Will report back," she concluded.

Having clogged ducts and mastitis, an inflammation and infection of the breast, is pretty common among breastfeeding moms, according to the Mayo Clinic Health System. "These conditions happen most often in the first six to eight weeks postpartum, but they can occur at any time during breastfeeding," per the clinic's website.

Tori and Zach, 32, welcomed their third baby, Josiah, in April. The couple is also parents to son Jackson Kyle, 5, and daughter Lilah Ray, 2.

Josiah was born with achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism, PEOPLE confirmed. Jackson and Lilah as well as dad Zach were also born with achondroplasia while Tori is of average height.

Speaking to PEOPLE last month, the mom of three shared how baby Josiah is settling into the family.

Tori said her two older kids are very helpful when it comes to their baby brother, who was born three weeks early.